4 fantastic board game cafes to check out in Edmonton this winter

Board game cafes are fantastic places to hang out, either for a casual cup of coffee or a game night with your pals. Especially in February when your outdoor activity options are limited.

Edmonton is home to four stellar board game cafes, and most are open late. Most of them serve snacks and even wine and beer if you’d like to pair a pint with your Dungeons & Dragons.

The Hexagon Board Game Cafe

Located on Whyte Avenue, The Hexagon is a cute board game cafe offering light bites, coffee, and beer, with more than 1,000 board games to pick through. Sound overwhelming? No worries, the cafe’s “Hexperts” are there to recommend or teach games to your table.

Address: 10750 82nd Avenue NW

Table Top Cafe

The Table Top Cafe offers a vast selection of local beers, cafe drinks, and eats (including pizza), making it a perfect spot to spend the evening playing games with your pals. If you’re looking to play games with others, the cafe offers drop-in gaming on Tuesday nights and Saturday afternoons.

Address: 5716 75th Street NW

Board N Brew Cafe

With an impressive menu of craft beer, cocktails, coffees, desserts, and shareable plates, Board N Brew is perfect for a quiet evening indoors with some board games. There are more than 1,000 games to select from, and private rooms are also available to book.

Address: 9929 103rd Street

Swirl Cafe & Games

Swirl Cafe & Games, located in West Edmonton, offers customized ice cream, milkshakes, coffees, and light food items. It’s arguably the best spot in the city for anything Pokemon-related and has a board game library available for customers on a pay-what-you-can basis.

Address: 6825 177th Street NW