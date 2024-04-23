Bieksa trolls Friedman on air as he describes Oilers power play

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman was catching strays during the intermission of last night’s Game 1 matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and LA Kings.

It’s no secret that the veteran Sportsnet reporter has a longstanding friendly feud with ex-NHL defenceman turned broadcaster Kevin Bieksa. The two have been insulting each other and playing pranks on one another for the better part of a few seasons now.

Yet, last night, it was Bieksa who caught Friedman off guard during what seemed like a routine analysis of the Oilers power play, which scored three times last night.

.@kbieksa3 breaks down the Oilers power play with a special message to @FriedgeHNIC 😂 pic.twitter.com/SANGop0TRQ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 23, 2024

The TV screen cuts to a photo of a board showing one zone of the ice while Bieksa draws in markings. At first glance, it’s not readily apparent why Friedman starts laughing, but look around a bit more and you’ll see a special message written on the side addressed to the 32 Thoughts mastermind.

“Elliotte is a clown.”

Bieksa, not one to easily be thrown off, tries to continue explaining the Oilers power-play structure but is routinely interrupted by Friedman’s laughing. To this, the former Vancouver Canucks defender tells Friedman to pay attention.

“I’m sorry, I just learnt I’m a clown,” Friedman responded between laughs.

What Bieksa was trying to showcase was the wealth of options that the Oilers’ power play has to terrorize opponents. Their formation allows players to get pucks to the net from the flank and the blue line.

This gives the team options and makes it very difficult for defending teams to defend all possibilities. As soon as they cover one option, another opens up. It’s part of the reason why Zach Hyman was able to get so many goals with the man advantage this season.

We’ll see if Friedman can get his shot back at Bieksa as the playoffs roll on.