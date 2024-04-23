SportsHockeyOilers

Klim Kostin was at last night's playoff game and Oilers fans loved it

Preston Hodgkinson
Preston Hodgkinson
|
Apr 23 2024, 3:52 pm
Klim Kostin was at last night's playoff game and Oilers fans loved it
@jsbmbaggedmilk/X

Edmonton Oilers fans saw a familiar face in the crowd during last night’s 7-4 victory over the LA Kings.

Ex-Oilers forward Klim Kostin is back in the city to take in Edmonton’s playoff run. He sat in the lower bowl and was shown on the jumbotron wearing his old #21 Oilers jersey as a cape. This received a loud ovation from the crowd as the 24-year-old Russian forward smiled.

Kostin only spent a single season with the Oilers, but his bubbly personality and hard-nosed play on the ice adhered him to the hearts of many within the fan base. More than a few fans were disappointed that the team had traded him to the Detroit Red Wings last summer due to salary cap constraints.

During that one season in Alberta’s capital, Kostin scored 11 goals and 21 points in the regular season and came up with a few big goals in the playoffs. He has since been traded to the San Jose Sharks, where he currently plays.

His love of Edmonton is well-documented. Just a few weeks ago, when the Sharks were in town, Kostin gushed about the city and told Daily Hive that it would always hold a special place in his heart. It seems like that love is mutual among Oilers fans as well.

Those hoping for Kostin to sign with the Oilers in free agency this summer will be disappointed to hear that he still has one more season under contract with the Sharks with a $2 million cap hit. Trading for him is possible, but Edmonton would need to find a third-party broker if they want to salary retention as the Sharks have used up their retention spots.

Still, Kostin’s path may come through the Oilers once again. He is a big, strong player who has lots of offensive potential. It didn’t seem like Edmonton wanted to trade him, rather they were forced by their lack of cap space.

We’ll have to wait a bit longer to see if that chapter is to be written.

Preston HodgkinsonPreston Hodgkinson
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Oilers

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop