Don’t wear white after Labour Day and don’t miss out on these extremely cool Edmonton food events coming this week.

The weather is still great and the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into September looks even better.

September has some of the city’s favourite summer food events like this week’s African gala, farmers markets, and bike tours to different bars.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in September.

Biking to and from four of YEG’s best spots, this summer-only tour is a great chance to try dishes created by the area’s top chefs.

When: Every Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Start Location – Constable Ezio Faraone Park

Price: Starting at $155.90

This kid-friendly pop-up event will have food trucks on-site, as well as more than 20 different food and beverage vendors showcasing their products.

When: Friday, September 9, from 5 to 10 pm

Where: 6655 178th Street, Edmonton

Price: Free

This is a ghost tour and a pub crawl all wrapped into one spooky evening.

An experienced storyteller will lead you to two different pubs, telling stories about ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries. Expect reserved seating and discounts as well at both of the pubs you will stop at.

Grab tickets… if you dare.

When: Every Friday and Saturday, from 6 pm to 8 pm

Where: 10322 83rd Avenue, Edmonton

Price: $32.85

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa Centre (@africacentreyeg)

This gala is a popular celebration of African culture, food, and music.

It’s a formal event, providing a “unique experience that blends soul searching thoughts and ideas with various festivities, such as cultural exhibits, vibrant African attire, variety of cultural dance, music, and dinner.”

When: September 10, 5 pm to midnight

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre – 7515 118th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: Starting at $54.06

Local produce and goods are found at this super popular farmers’ market, and the same goes for a number of different food vendors and food trucks to try while here.

When: Every Wednesday from 4 pm to 7:30 pm

Where: 2051 Leger Road NW, Edmonton

Price: Free