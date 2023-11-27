Edmontonians share the bright spots of commuting and it'll make you smile

Commuting to work isn’t an enjoyable experience for many, but there sure are some bright spots in Edmonton that make the trip a little easier.

After a thread to Reddit on r/Edmonton discussed the worst parts of the YEG commute, a user flipped the question by asking Edmontonians what the best part of commuting to work was.

So, what did people have to say? Well, it’s certainly not the traffic that excites Edmontonians, and this city sure loves its bikes.

“I’m hybrid, so when I’m home, it’s when the dog realizes I’m not going to work and rips upstairs to lay by my desk, the top comment said.

“When I’m going into the office, it’s when the train comes out of the tunnel between the U and Government Station. In the fall, the leaves. In the winter, the sunrise. In the spring, seeing the green return. And in the summer, seeing the sun sparkle against the river.”

Another user wrote, “I have been cycling to work since the spring. So the best part has consistently been riding over the High Level Bridge and seeing the skyline.”

“That I get to choose how I commute. Drive, bike, walk, or bus depending on how I’m feeling and the season. And they’re all under 30 mins,” one boasted.

“83rd [Avenue] bike lane baby,” another replied.

Many comments praised the views of Edmonton’s river valley while heading downtown, and some loved that the timing of their commute made for smooth sailing.

“Saskatchewan drive between 109th and 99th street, beautiful view of downtown.”

“Driving [on the] Henday early in the morning without any other traffic, cruise and chill,” another user responded.

“I talk to my Dad every morning while driving to work. It’s only a short commute, about 10 minutes, but it’s one of the best parts of my day.”

For some, it was the trip home, or for the work-from-home crowd, the day’s trip from the desk to their bed was the best part.

“Pulling into my driveway,” one of the top comments said.

What’s your favourite part about your trip to work in Edmonton? Let us know in the comments.