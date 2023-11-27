Daughter of Oilers coach Knoblauch surprises dad after big win

It was a good night on and off the ice for Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch.

After watching his team annihilate the Anaheim Ducks 8-2 on Sunday night, the 45-year-old rookie head coach headed to the Rogers Place media room to field questions from reporters.

Little did he know that his 13-year-old daughter, Emry, would be one of the people asking him a question.

“How fun has it been to coach Connor McDavid?” Emry asked her dad.

Emry Knobluach asks her dad a great question in the media availability tonight. Kudos to @Sportsnet’s Cory Blashill. #Oilers pic.twitter.com/m0PiojKjSF — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) November 27, 2023

Staying true to his professional nature, Knoblauch didn’t miss a beat or get caught up in what must have been an emotional moment. Instead, he gave a clear and precise answer to his daughter’s question.

“It’s been a great pleasure coaching Connor,” replied Knoblauch. “He is a great hockey player, you see that on the ice… but also the leadership he provides to the team, it helps the coaches a lot.”

When Knoblauch was first hired by the Oilers earlier this month, one of the questions he was asked after his first practice with the team was about the people who helped him land a job as an NHL head coach. This made Knoblauch emotional as he thought about his family, whom he had to leave behind in Hartford, Connecticut, to take the job.

A very raw & human moment this morning. Kris Knoblauch was asked, by @SportsnetSpec, about who helped him get here as the Head Coach of the Edmonton Oilers. #Oilers pic.twitter.com/5F5g1maO1E — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) November 13, 2023

This isn’t the first time Knoblauch has been surprised by a family member following an Oilers win. His wife made a special appearance via a livestream in the dressing room to say a few words following his first win back on November 13.

It appears that just over three weeks into the job, he has found a way to relocate his family to Alberta’s capital city. Having this support by his side should definitely help the former University of Alberta Golden Bear acclimate to his new environment.

Though we have heard from Knoblauch’s wife and his daughter so far, we have yet to see or hear from Marek, his 16-year-old son.