9 amazing things to do in Edmonton this week: November 27 to December 1

We’re creeping into the final month of 2023, and the holiday season is in full swing this week in Edmonton.

From all of the incredible Christmas markets we’ve been waiting for to free admission at the Art Gallery of Alberta, check out these nine fantastic things to do in YEG this week.

What: The holiday season is right around the corner. Thankfully, you have plenty of opportunities to find unique gifts at the Royal Bison Art and Craft Fair. It’s the last season for Royal Bison, so find your next gift here while perusing art prints, apparel, toys, ceramics, local literature, photography, design, film, zines, self-gifts, textiles, woodworking, music, and the just plain weird!

When: December 1 to 3

Where: 8426 Gateway Boulevard

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. The Alberta Art Gallery offers free admission from 4 to 7 pm on the last Thursday of every month.

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square

When: Last Thursday of the month from 4 to 7 pm

What: Returning for its fifth year, the Edmonton Christmas Market is three weeks of market venues with local Alberta vendors, light displays, culinary experiences, roving performances, live theatre, family-friendly workshops, tasty treats, horse-drawn wagon rides, and a healthy dollop of holiday cheer!

When: November 29 to December 17

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

What: This hilarious and award-winning improv musical comedy takes suggestions from the audience and turns it into a brand-new musical on the spot. It’s in its 12th season and runs until the end of December.

When: Every Saturday at 9 pm from now until December 30

Where: The Grindstone — 10019 81st Avenue NW

What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s an insightful, entertaining, and lovely thing to do this week.

When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street

Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here

What: Check out the St. Albert Christmas Market, where up to 10,000 people visit every Saturday to get in the festive spirit and pick up unique gifts!

When: Open 10 am to 3 pm every Saturday from November 25 to December 16

Where: 101 Riel Drive, St. Albert

What: Since 1990, the Butterdome Craft Sale has been Edmonton’s premier holiday shopping event and has become Alberta’s largest craft sale.

When: November 30 to December 3

Where: Butterdome, University of Alberta — 87th Avenue and 114th Street

What: Cheer on the Edmonton Oilers this Tuesday as they face off against the Las Vegas Golden Knights!

When: November 28 at 7 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: Start at $70.76; get them here

What: Are you brave enough to learn the lore and trek through some of Fort Edmonton Park’s most haunted places? Learn the fundamentals of conducting paranormal investigations using a variety of tools and techniques while exploring Fort Edmonton Park after dark.

When: From 7 to 10:30 pm on various dates from now until December 5

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Cost: $65; get tickets here