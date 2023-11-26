9 amazing things to do in Edmonton this week: November 27 to December 1
We’re creeping into the final month of 2023, and the holiday season is in full swing this week in Edmonton.
From all of the incredible Christmas markets we’ve been waiting for to free admission at the Art Gallery of Alberta, check out these nine fantastic things to do in YEG this week.
Royal Bison Art and Craft Fair
What: The holiday season is right around the corner. Thankfully, you have plenty of opportunities to find unique gifts at the Royal Bison Art and Craft Fair. It’s the last season for Royal Bison, so find your next gift here while perusing art prints, apparel, toys, ceramics, local literature, photography, design, film, zines, self-gifts, textiles, woodworking, music, and the just plain weird!
When: December 1 to 3
Where: 8426 Gateway Boulevard
Free Admission at the Art Gallery of Alberta
What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. The Alberta Art Gallery offers free admission from 4 to 7 pm on the last Thursday of every month.
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square
When: Last Thursday of the month from 4 to 7 pm
Edmonton Christmas Market
What: Returning for its fifth year, the Edmonton Christmas Market is three weeks of market venues with local Alberta vendors, light displays, culinary experiences, roving performances, live theatre, family-friendly workshops, tasty treats, horse-drawn wagon rides, and a healthy dollop of holiday cheer!
When: November 29 to December 17
Where: Fort Edmonton Park
The 11 O’clock Number at the Grindstone
What: This hilarious and award-winning improv musical comedy takes suggestions from the audience and turns it into a brand-new musical on the spot. It’s in its 12th season and runs until the end of December.
When: Every Saturday at 9 pm from now until December 30
Where: The Grindstone — 10019 81st Avenue NW
Happy Hour at Muttart Conservatory
What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s an insightful, entertaining, and lovely thing to do this week.
When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm
Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street
Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here
St. Albert Indoor Christmas Market
What: Check out the St. Albert Christmas Market, where up to 10,000 people visit every Saturday to get in the festive spirit and pick up unique gifts!
When: Open 10 am to 3 pm every Saturday from November 25 to December 16
Where: 101 Riel Drive, St. Albert
Butterdome Holiday Craft Sale
What: Since 1990, the Butterdome Craft Sale has been Edmonton’s premier holiday shopping event and has become Alberta’s largest craft sale.
When: November 30 to December 3
Where: Butterdome, University of Alberta — 87th Avenue and 114th Street
Edmonton Oilers vs. Las Vegas Golden Knights
What: Cheer on the Edmonton Oilers this Tuesday as they face off against the Las Vegas Golden Knights!
When: November 28 at 7 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: Start at $70.76; get them here
Paranormal Tours at Fort Edmonton Park
What: Are you brave enough to learn the lore and trek through some of Fort Edmonton Park’s most haunted places? Learn the fundamentals of conducting paranormal investigations using a variety of tools and techniques while exploring Fort Edmonton Park after dark.
When: From 7 to 10:30 pm on various dates from now until December 5
Where: Fort Edmonton Park
Cost: $65; get tickets here