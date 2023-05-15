This is a great city for dining, with many incredible dishes and items you need to try at least once, and the past month saw the opening of many great new restaurants in Edmonton.

The hard part is knowing which places are worthwhile, especially with so many wonderful restaurants already established throughout the city. YEG has some fantastic restaurants, but new ones always offer an exciting culinary adventure.

Lucky for you, we’ve made a list to make the most out of your next dining experience.

These are the recently opened new restaurants in Edmonton that you must try.

Jon Smith Subs

This popular chain is known for its quick-serve, mouth-watering overstuffed subs, fresh salads, and legendary made-to-order fries.

This new outpost is located in Sherwood Park at 222 Baseline Road #326.

Address: 222 Baseline Road #326, Sherwood Park

May

This is a reopening, but it’s in an exciting new space, so we’re counting it.

Some of the amazing dishes we’ve seen in the past from this kitchen team include corn smothered in garlic crema, grana padano, feta cheese, chili dust, and scallion oil; wild mushrooms with black garlic cream; and an almond yogurt cak with haskap sauce served with a scoop of homemade saffron vanilla ice cream.

Address: 10522 124th Street, Edmonton

While the brand has been around since 2018, it has been seeking a permanent spot for years, finally settling on a space just south of Whyte Avenue in a rapidly growing brewery corridor.

At this new taproom, you can look forward to a number of rotating, seasonal, and one-off beers available next to its mainstays.

Address: 9918 76th Avenue, Edmonton

Bodega Tapas & Wine Bar

This is the sixth location for the quickly growing bodega bar concept from the team behind the outstanding Sabor restaurant.

Sabor is one of the best restaurants in Edmonton, and these tapas and wine bars have proved incredibly successful. The other spots are at Sabor, Highlands, 124th Street, St. Albert, and Sherwood Park.

This new location opened in Ellerslie at 916 103A Street SW.

Address: 916 103A Street SW, Edmonton

YunShang Rice Noodle

YunShang Rice Noodle, the “#1 Chinese rice noodle brand in North America,” just had a very popular grand opening.

This expanding spot that is quickly becoming a household name serves more than 5,000 bowls of rice noodles every single day and more than one million customers each year.

Some of the most popular noodle dishes here are the Spicy & Sour Rice Noodle Soup with Beef and Enoki Mushroom, the Chinese Sauerkrant Fish Noodle Soup, and the Tomato Rice Noodle Soup with Beef Slices.

Address: 10167 109th Street NW, Edmonton

Fuzion Donuts

For the first time, this team will be selling donuts from a retail shop at 9974 170th Street NW. The grand opening happened on Saturday, April 22.

This has been a go-to spot for handmade artisan donuts in YEG. The team here definitely makes some of the best donuts you can find anywhere in the city.

Address: 9974 170th Street NW, Edmonton

