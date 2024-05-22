These are the best hidden gems in Edmonton, according to locals

Though Edmonton may seem a little rough from the outside looking in, once you scratch the surface, you discover a treasure trove of fantastic food, events, nature, art, and hidden gems waiting to be discovered.

And, as it turns out, Edmontonians are more than happy to share those gems with the outside world. A user posted to r/Edmonton on Reddit asking what Edmonton’s hidden gems are, and within hours, dozens of commenters chimed in with such a range of answers that we can’t even begin to list them all.

“Edmonton is nothing but hidden gems,” the top commenter wrote, with a long list including:

“I’m convinced that’s why everyone overlooks Edmonton. It took me years of living here to start to appreciate it,” someone wrote in the response to the top comment.

The second comment suggests even more activities and gems, including a local garment recycling store with wicked deals on secondhand clothing.

We also love this comment, which lists some spots in Edmonton’s Chinatown neighbourhood, which, like Edmonton, is loaded with hidden gems.

Other top comments include places such as Little Brick Cafe in Riverdale, Luna Mexican Restaurant on Argyll Road, and too many more to mention. You can find the full thread here.

