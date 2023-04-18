This shop in Edmonton is totally revolutionizing the thrifting game

There’s a company in Edmonton that is totally revolutionizing the way we look at textile waste, and it’s a pretty great spot for thrifting, too.

Blenderz Garment Recyclers is a local textile recycling company on a mission to reclaim and recycle excess clothing, fabrics and textiles from the general public, charities and businesses.

They take a zero-waste approach to their business, meaning everything that is donated is reused in some way.

Clothing that is in good shape is sold as is, while other garments and textiles are upcycled or turned into craft kits. Sales of clothing in good condition help pay for local textile recycling, which is often expensive to recycle in-country.

“Every year, billions of pounds of clothing and textiles end up in landfills overseas. We are taking responsibility for excess clothing and textiles in Edmonton by providing a genuinely circular solution,” Blenderz writes on its website.

“A mixture of solutions is used to keep them from the traditionally linear supply chain stream and recycle them locally in closed-loop systems.”

They also hold a number of crafting classes, so you can learn how to quilt, sew, and patch up your possessions.

It’s a total win-win for everyone involved. We get a fantastic spot to thrift and find other gems, textiles are kept out of landfills, and Blenderz can continue playing a vital role in all of it.

“We believe it is essential to find solutions to our global waste problem, not contribute to the abuse of resources from less wealthy countries.”

So, check it out! See what hidden gems you can find, and feel good about it knowing that you’re contributing to less waste in our landfills.

Address: 5609 Gateway Boulevard NW