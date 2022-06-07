Forever Fondue, an interactive dining experience with all-you-can-eat fondue, is returning to Edmonton this month.

The Melting Pot, the “original fondue restaurant” in YEG, is hosting this unique food series.

Launching on June 19, and running every Monday through Wednesday until July 20, guests can enjoy a 3-Course Signature Endless Entrée, featuring fresh salad, Endless Entrée, and decadent chocolate fondue.

The “endless entree” really does mean endless, with several all-you-can-eat options to choose from and dip your heart out.

These feature entrees include herb-crusted chicken, Memphis-rubbed pork, shrimp, teriyaki-marinated steak, and more, all served in whatever cooking style you prefer and with delicious sauces to dip.

The entire experience starts at $42 per person.

The Melting Pot is one of the most popular and premier fondue chains in the United States, with roughly 100 locations. Lucky for Edmonton, it’s the only city that has one anywhere outside of America.

Definitely check this fondue spot out and have fun playing with your food.

Book your table now because spots at this extravagant all-you-can-eat dining experience will not stay available very long.

Forever Fondue at The Melting Pot

Address: 2920 Calgary Trail NW #117, Edmonton

