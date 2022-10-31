15 best Edmonton food events to check out in November
There are some seriously great Edmonton food events arriving in November.
October was a blast for YEG diners, and the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into next month might look even better.
November has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events, like holiday markets, cooking classes, and of course, a hugely popular wine and food festival.
- You might also like:
- Inside Banff’s ultra-stylish new destination restaurant inside a historic hotel (VIDEO)
- Asian-inspired hot dog and seafood roll shop just opened in Edmonton
- McDonald's Halloween Boo Buckets are selling for ridiculous amounts online
Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out in November.
Rocky Mountain Wine and Food Festival
View this post on Instagram
The popular food and adult beverage festival promises something for everyone. Whether you’re a wine, beer, or spirits drinker, or someone who’s looking for a gratifying gastronomic experience, you should mark this festival in your calendar (we definitely are).
When: Friday, November 4, 5:30 pm to 10 pm and Saturday, November 5, 12 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 10 pm
Where: Edmonton Convention Centre Hall A-C, 9797 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton
Price: Starting from $27.28
Meet, Mix, & Mingle
Yes, this event is at happy hour at the very popular On The Rocks bar, but it’s also a special time that will be encouraging people to meet each other.
When: Friday, November 4 at 5:30 pm
Where: On the Rocks – 11740 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton
Price: $10 per ticket
Critters & Cocktails
This “Grrrease”-themed fundraiser event celebrates 50s style with cocktails and dinner, as well as draws, prizes, a silent auction, and more.
When: Saturday, November 5 at 5 pm
Where: Italian Cultural Center – 14230 133rd Avenue NW, Edmonton
Price: $85 per ticket
Remembrance Day Buffet
View this post on Instagram
Padmanadi is one of the most popular vegetarian spots in Edmonton, so this is a great place for any veggie lover looking to honour the day with friends or family over a buffet.
When: Friday, November 11 from 11 am to 9 pm
Where: 10740 101st Street NW, Edmonton
Price: $28
Coffee Master Class
This master class tutorial not only offers a chance to learn the art and science of making specialty coffee at home but also to taste it.
It’s just 45 minutes and you’ll learn from a professional barista who will cover the process of grinding, extraction, milk texturing, and latte art.
When: Saturday, November 12
Where: Southgate Centre – 5015 111th Street NW, Edmonton
A Taste of the Caribbean
This culinary experience will be led by a local home cook willing to share their secret ingredients and recipes from the Caribbean.
These are fun cooking classes that are great for learning a new favourite dish to make (and eat).
When: Sunday, November 13 from 3:30 to 6:30 pm
Where: 14017 Victoria Trail NW Edmonton, Edmonton
Price: $60 per ticket
Plant-Based Cooking Classes
These are varied cooking classes that aim to help you cook plant-based at home for anyone looking for help making healthy and tasty dishes.
When: Sunday, November 13 from 2 to 4 pm
Where: Red Willow Community Church – 15 Corriveau Avenue, St. Albert
Price: FREE
Date Night – Dinner & A Classic Movie
This bar will be having food and drink specials all night while showing a special screening of a classic movie that starts at 8 pm. To fancy up the normal movie night, there will be truffle popcorn and champagne specials too.
When: Friday, November 18 at 7 pm
Where:
Haunted Pub Tours of Old Strathcona
This is a ghost tour and a pub crawl all wrapped into one spooky evening.
An experienced storyteller will lead you to two different pubs, telling stories about ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries. Expect reserved seating and discounts as well at both of the pubs you will stop at.
Grab tickets…if you dare.
When: Every Friday and Saturday, from 6 pm to 8 pm
Where: 10322 83rd Avenue, Edmonton
Price: $32.85
Nosh Food Fest
Whatever your preference is, this food and drink fest will feature more than 80 different food and beverage producers from across Alberta to discover.
When: Saturday, November 19 at 5 pm and Sunday, November 20 at 4 pm
Where: 401 Festival Lane, Sherwood Park
Price: FREE
Coffee Master Class
This master class tutorial not only offers a chance to learn the art and science of making specialty coffee at home but also to taste it.
It’s just 45 minutes and you’ll learn from a professional barista who will cover the process of grinding, extraction, milk texturing, and latte art.
When: Saturday, November 19
Where: Hudson’s Bay – 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton
The Kitchen: Strawberry Éclairs
Start your morning off the right way with this class that teaches you how to make items like cream puffs, gougères, and strawberry mascarpone éclairs.
When: Saturday, November 19 from 10 am to 12:30 pm
Where: Stanley A. Milner Library – 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
A Vegan Egyptian Experience
These cooking sessions are three-hour classes taught exclusively by women.
These home cooks will use secret ingredients to help you learn and taste many different authentic Egyptian food dishes.
When: Sunday, November 20 from 3:30 to 6:30 pm
Where: 14017 Victoria Trail NW, Edmonton
Price: $85.88
Family Baking Class – Mini Pizzas
This is just a super fun day to spend with the kids making personalized mini pizzas!
When: Saturday, November 26 from 2 to 4 pm
Where: Stanley A. Milner Library – 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Price: $5
Edmonton Christmas Market
View this post on Instagram
Edmonton’s annual festive holiday market not only features family-friendly programming and 120+ rotating local vendors, but also tons of exciting chef-driven food experiences.
When: November 30 to December 18 from 11 am to 6 pm
Where: Fort Edmonton Park
Price: $15 per ticket, $10 for kids aged 6 to 17, and FREE for kids aged 5 and under