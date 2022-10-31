There are some seriously great Edmonton food events arriving in November.

October was a blast for YEG diners, and the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into next month might look even better.

November has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events, like holiday markets, cooking classes, and of course, a hugely popular wine and food festival.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out in November.

The popular food and adult beverage festival promises something for everyone. Whether you’re a wine, beer, or spirits drinker, or someone who’s looking for a gratifying gastronomic experience, you should mark this festival in your calendar (we definitely are).

When: Friday, November 4, 5:30 pm to 10 pm and Saturday, November 5, 12 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 10 pm

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre Hall A-C, 9797 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Price: Starting from $27.28

Meet, Mix, & Mingle

Yes, this event is at happy hour at the very popular On The Rocks bar, but it’s also a special time that will be encouraging people to meet each other.

When: Friday, November 4 at 5:30 pm

Where: On the Rocks – 11740 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Price: $10 per ticket

This “Grrrease”-themed fundraiser event celebrates 50s style with cocktails and dinner, as well as draws, prizes, a silent auction, and more.

When: Saturday, November 5 at 5 pm

Where: Italian Cultural Center – 14230 133rd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: $85 per ticket

Padmanadi is one of the most popular vegetarian spots in Edmonton, so this is a great place for any veggie lover looking to honour the day with friends or family over a buffet.

When: Friday, November 11 from 11 am to 9 pm

Where: 10740 101st Street NW, Edmonton

Price: $28

This master class tutorial not only offers a chance to learn the art and science of making specialty coffee at home but also to taste it.

It’s just 45 minutes and you’ll learn from a professional barista who will cover the process of grinding, extraction, milk texturing, and latte art.

When: Saturday, November 12

Where: Southgate Centre – 5015 111th Street NW, Edmonton

This culinary experience will be led by a local home cook willing to share their secret ingredients and recipes from the Caribbean.

These are fun cooking classes that are great for learning a new favourite dish to make (and eat).

When: Sunday, November 13 from 3:30 to 6:30 pm

Where: 14017 Victoria Trail NW Edmonton, Edmonton

Price: $60 per ticket

These are varied cooking classes that aim to help you cook plant-based at home for anyone looking for help making healthy and tasty dishes.

When: Sunday, November 13 from 2 to 4 pm

Where: Red Willow Community Church – 15 Corriveau Avenue, St. Albert

Price: FREE

This bar will be having food and drink specials all night while showing a special screening of a classic movie that starts at 8 pm. To fancy up the normal movie night, there will be truffle popcorn and champagne specials too.

When: Friday, November 18 at 7 pm

Where: HALO Bar Bistro – 4236 36th Street East, Calmar

This is a ghost tour and a pub crawl all wrapped into one spooky evening.

An experienced storyteller will lead you to two different pubs, telling stories about ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries. Expect reserved seating and discounts as well at both of the pubs you will stop at.

Grab tickets…if you dare.

When: Every Friday and Saturday, from 6 pm to 8 pm

Where: 10322 83rd Avenue, Edmonton

Price: $32.85

Nosh Food Fest

Whatever your preference is, this food and drink fest will feature more than 80 different food and beverage producers from across Alberta to discover.

When: Saturday, November 19 at 5 pm and Sunday, November 20 at 4 pm

Where: 401 Festival Lane, Sherwood Park

Price: FREE

This master class tutorial not only offers a chance to learn the art and science of making specialty coffee at home but also to taste it.

It’s just 45 minutes and you’ll learn from a professional barista who will cover the process of grinding, extraction, milk texturing, and latte art.

When: Saturday, November 19

Where: Hudson’s Bay – 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton

Start your morning off the right way with this class that teaches you how to make items like cream puffs, gougères, and strawberry mascarpone éclairs.

When: Saturday, November 19 from 10 am to 12:30 pm

Where: Stanley A. Milner Library – 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

These cooking sessions are three-hour classes taught exclusively by women.

These home cooks will use secret ingredients to help you learn and taste many different authentic Egyptian food dishes.

When: Sunday, November 20 from 3:30 to 6:30 pm

Where: 14017 Victoria Trail NW, Edmonton

Price: $85.88

This is just a super fun day to spend with the kids making personalized mini pizzas!

When: Saturday, November 26 from 2 to 4 pm

Where: Stanley A. Milner Library – 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Price: $5

Edmonton’s annual festive holiday market not only features family-friendly programming and 120+ rotating local vendors, but also tons of exciting chef-driven food experiences.

When: November 30 to December 18 from 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Price: $15 per ticket, $10 for kids aged 6 to 17, and FREE for kids aged 5 and under