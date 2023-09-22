Your guide for the ultimate 24 hours in Edmonton this fall

Fall is easily the best time of year in Edmonton, but if you don’t have much time to soak in the season, it can be pretty hard to dial in all those autumn vibes.

Luckily, we’re here to help you out. From Edmonton’s coziest coffee shops to the best spots to snap photos of the fall colours, here is your guide to the ultimate 24 hours in Edmonton this season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sugarbowl Cafe (@sugarbowlcafe)

Start your day off right with some breakfast from one of Edmonton’s coziest brunch spots. We recommend Sugarbowl or the Highlevel Diner, two extra-cozy spots close to each other that back onto some incredible river valley views.

Burn off your brunch and explore the charming and historic streets of Edmonton’s coziest neighbourhoods. From Highlands’ tree-lined streets to Riverdale’s comfy and secluded feel, check out our roundup of Edmonton’s coziest neighbourhoods.

You might also like: 7 of the coziest neighbourhoods in Edmonton to explore this fall

7 haunted places in Edmonton that will leave you with some serious chills

Locals only: The secret places that only Edmontonians know about

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wee Book Inn (@weebookinn)

Autumn brings with it the buzz of academia, and it’s hard not to feel it in the air. Even if you’re not returning to school this semester, there’s never a wrong time to pop into a beautiful bookstore. From the Wee Book Inn to Daisy Chain, we rounded up some of Edmonton’s best independent bookstores for you to check out.

View the stunning fall colours of the river valley

An essential stop for any Edmontonian, the Edmonton River Valley in the fall is a sight to behold. Don’t forget to snap a couple of pics for the ‘gram!

Get something warm and comforting to eat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dorinku Osaka | Edmonton Japanese Street Food & Nightlife (@dorinkuosaka)

With a bit of a chill in the air, you’ll probably want something to warm you up after walking through the river valley. Whether it’s pho, ramen, or just a hearty bowl of soup, we have you covered for all of the best eats in Edmonton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sportsnet (@sportsnet)

The Oilers are finally back in action, and we love to see it. If that wasn’t exciting enough, Oilers preseason tickets cost as little as $32, making it a perfect fall activity that won’t break the bank.