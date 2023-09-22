Your guide for the ultimate 24 hours in Edmonton this fall
Fall is easily the best time of year in Edmonton, but if you don’t have much time to soak in the season, it can be pretty hard to dial in all those autumn vibes.
Luckily, we’re here to help you out. From Edmonton’s coziest coffee shops to the best spots to snap photos of the fall colours, here is your guide to the ultimate 24 hours in Edmonton this season.
Breakfast and a coffee someplace cozy
View this post on Instagram
Start your day off right with some breakfast from one of Edmonton’s coziest brunch spots. We recommend Sugarbowl or the Highlevel Diner, two extra-cozy spots close to each other that back onto some incredible river valley views.
Take a stroll through a cozy neighbourhood
Burn off your brunch and explore the charming and historic streets of Edmonton’s coziest neighbourhoods. From Highlands’ tree-lined streets to Riverdale’s comfy and secluded feel, check out our roundup of Edmonton’s coziest neighbourhoods.
Check out a cute bookstore
View this post on Instagram
Autumn brings with it the buzz of academia, and it’s hard not to feel it in the air. Even if you’re not returning to school this semester, there’s never a wrong time to pop into a beautiful bookstore. From the Wee Book Inn to Daisy Chain, we rounded up some of Edmonton’s best independent bookstores for you to check out.
View the stunning fall colours of the river valley
An essential stop for any Edmontonian, the Edmonton River Valley in the fall is a sight to behold. Don’t forget to snap a couple of pics for the ‘gram!
Get something warm and comforting to eat
View this post on Instagram
With a bit of a chill in the air, you’ll probably want something to warm you up after walking through the river valley. Whether it’s pho, ramen, or just a hearty bowl of soup, we have you covered for all of the best eats in Edmonton.
Check out an Oilers preseason game
View this post on Instagram
The Oilers are finally back in action, and we love to see it. If that wasn’t exciting enough, Oilers preseason tickets cost as little as $32, making it a perfect fall activity that won’t break the bank.