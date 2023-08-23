Locals only: The secret places that only Edmontonians know about

Edmonton has its fair share of attractions known to people from all over. But once you scratch the surface, you discover a treasure trove of gems only Edmontonians know about.

A trip to West Edmonton Mall or the Legislature is always a good time, but the next time you visit the city, make yourself at home and check out one of these hidden gems.

Ralph’s Fried Chicken

Ask any local, and they will tell you hands-down that Ralph’s makes the best-fried chicken in the city. That Strathearn-area spot, then Ralph’s Handi Mart, had been a part of the community for over 35 years and was a secret place for delicious chicken and fries. Sadly, the convenience store closed due to new condo development in the area, but Ralph’s Fried Chicken has since relaunched in a new location with the same friendly owners.

Address: 10807 Castle Downs Road

The River Valley Swing

Another gem is the River Valley Swing, located in the Highlands neighbourhood. It’s believed to have been there since at least 2015, and it’s a super cute place to grab a photo or two! We won’t give its exact location away, but it’s just off a paved trail near the river by Concordia University. Besides, what’s more fun than a bit of exploring!?

Chinese Garden

The Chinese Garden, located inside Lousie McKinney Park, is a gorgeous and serene part of Edmonton that many here are familiar with. Still, it’s another spot people from out of town likely don’t know about. Next time you’re walking through the river valley, be sure to check it out!

Little Brick

Nestled in the Riverdale neighbourhood, Little Brick and its big red door will welcome you into a unique cafe experience. It’s a bit of a hidden gem, and who doesn’t love a fabulous cafe in a beautiful old brick house? It’s also one of YEG’s best spots for brunch with a to-die-for patio.

Address: 10004 90th Street

The End of the World

If you mention going to the “End of the World” to somebody from out of town, they may look at you a little funny. However, locals know it’s simply a stunning place to view the North Saskatchewan River. Known officially as Kellior Point, it’s one of this city’s best lookout points.

Address: 7433 Saskatchewan Drive

The Lobby

Edmonton’s last movie store, located in a basement on Whyte Avenue, is exactly the type of movie store you’d expect to find in this city. The Lobby’s specialty is its massive catalogue of rare horror and sci-fi movies, and it’s been a gem in the city for the last 15 years. It’s one unique spot that you have to see for yourself!

Address: 10815 82nd Avenue

Graffiti Bridge

Chances are, if you have lived here for a while, you’ve made at least one visit to this wildlife underpass beneath Anthony Henday Drive. It’s covered floor-to-ceiling in graffiti art and is a popular place to get a shot for the ‘gram. Check out the video above to find the bridge.

Where is your favourite hidden gem in Edmonton? Where do you take visitors when you want to go off the beaten path? Let us know in the comments.