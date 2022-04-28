6 exceptional croissant creations in Edmonton and where to get them

Everyone loves them, and that’s why you can find them everywhere, but where can you find the best croissants in Edmonton?

Cafes, bakeshops, and even restaurants make these deliciously flaky, buttery baked goods, so it can be hard to know where the best ones are.

It can be impossible to tell which ones are made with in-house recipes or baked fresh that morning until it’s too late and you’re eating a stale croissant.

Lucky for you, there are plenty of fantastic spots to visit, and we know where to find them and what kinds to order.

Here are six Edmonton bakeries that bake exceptional croissants.

Cruffins

The “cruffin,” a combination of croissant and muffin, is one of AYCO’s signature baked goods, often made with feature flavours and toppings.

Address: 10551 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Croiffle

They might look like waffles, but these croiffles are flaky croissants on the inside. These croissant and waffle combos are a signature specialty at this fun tea house.

Address: 2160 109th Street NW, Edmonton

Address: 11242 104th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Address: 7912 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Address: 158 9450 137th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Address: Suite 2584, Phase III, West Edmonton Mall, 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton

Address: 5065 Ellerslie Road SW, Edmonton

Specialty Croissants

There are many sweet and savoury specialty croissants here. The curry beef croissant is delicious, but we recommend either the s’mores or the salted egg yolk if you’d rather satisfy your sweet tooth.

Address: 10328 124th Street, Edmonton

Almond Croissant

This is one of the most loved bakeries in Edmonton and we feel it’s the perfect place to recommend the gold standard of croissants — the almond croissant.

Address: 12021 102nd Avenue #104, Edmonton

Veggie Croissants

Get whatever type of croissant you’d like at Arno’s. You can’t go wrong at this bakery that specializes in French pastries. There is a daily feature croissant sandwich here packed with different veggies that we do suggest at least asking about.

Address: 10038 116th Street NW, Edmonton

Pistachio and Raspberry

This place might specialize in macarons, but the croissants are made with the same care. Simple is often better, and we love the raspberry and pistachio flavoured croissants here. Inside you’ll find delicious homemade raspberry jam and edible decorations on the outside.

Address: 10548 101st Street NW, Edmonton

