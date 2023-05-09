Last year, Canteen — an adored spot in Edmonton for brunch, dinner, and drinks — officially closed. It looks like an entirely new concept is opening in its place this week: May restaurant.

This new restaurant is also a 2.0 upgrade because May used to operate from the Art Gallery of Alberta. So this is a familiar spot moving to a familiar space, and we can’t wait to try it.

It officially opens on Friday, May 12 from lunchtime until late.

Canteen was a much-loved spot for decadent and boozy brunches and contemporary dinners. It had a contemporary feel with a classic menu with something for everyone. May is a similar concept, with crafted cocktails, a curated wine list, and expressive global dishes that use local ingredients.

Some of the amazing dishes we’ve seen in the past from this kitchen team include corn smothered in garlic crema, grana padano, feta cheese, chili dust, and scallion oil, wild mushrooms with black garlic cream, and an almond yogurt cak with haskap sauce and served with a scoop of homemade saffron vanilla ice cream.

Whether you’ve been here before or not, this newly created space and restaurant feels like a returned missing piece to the YEG dining community.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by May (@dineatmay)

May

Address: 10522 124th Street, Edmonton

Instagram