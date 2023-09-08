Smokey Bear — a popular restaurant known for fire-cooked dishes in Edmonton — is sadly closing next month.

“October 21st will be our last day of service,” the team stated in an Instagram post.

“We have made the decision to lease a new space in the downtown core with the aim to bring an even more encompassing and awesome dining experience to Edmonton.”

Known for cooking food over an open flame, this restaurant is one of the best in Edmonton. It’s a major loss that the city will feel for a long time. It’s in the heart of Old Strathcona and will be replaced by a new Italian restaurant.

We will definitely miss dishes like the charcoal chicken with sweet corn sauce and the pork belly au poivre. Luckily, the team will be bringing back some of the fan favourites from over the years until it shutters for good.

“Come on down and enjoy some of your faves before they are gone!”

The team thanked its guests in the social media post.

“Thanks for all the support and look forward to hosting you in the future!”

Smokey Bear

Address: 8223 104th Street NW, Edmonton

