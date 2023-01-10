ChatGPT is an open AI chatbot that provides detailed responses and articulates answers on many topics.

It can write blurbs for story ideas, create technical blog posts, draft emails, and of course, write food reviews. Curiosity got the best of us and we had to know what this AI platform thought was the best of the best in the Edmonton food scene.

We have our opinions on the best restaurants in Edmonton, but the following is entirely written by ChatGPT and it did so in a matter of minutes. It hasn’t been changed or edited in any way.

Is this a terrifying new reality? Is it possible this entire article was written by a robot? Sure, but for now, just enjoy these restaurant recommendations.

Edmonton is home to a wide range of excellent restaurants, so it can be difficult to choose just a few. Here are a few highly regarded options to consider.

RGE RD

This popular restaurant serves modern Canadian cuisine using ingredients from local farms and ranches.

Uccellino

This Italian restaurant has received praise for its delicious food and warm, welcoming atmosphere.

Corso 32

This upscale Italian restaurant is known for its high-quality, seasonally inspired dishes and has a loyal following.

El Cortez Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar

This lively restaurant serves authentic Mexican dishes and has a large selection of tequilas.

The Marc

This modern Canadian restaurant is located in a historic building and is known for its high-quality, locally sourced ingredients and creative dishes.

I hope these suggestions help you find a great restaurant in Edmonton!