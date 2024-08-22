Just a few months after opening its first Edmonton store, Beavertails has officially opened a brand-new location at a major landmark.

The iconic Canadian chain has just opened at West Edmonton Mall near the Ice Palace, with mallgoers now being able to pick up its signature fried pastries.

Beavertails, which are named after their resemblance to Canada’s national animal, are made with hand-stretched whole-wheat pastry, which is fried to perfection with a chewy centre and crispy exterior.

There are tons of different toppings to try out, from classic cinnamon and sugar to the Avalanche with cheesecake spread, Skor bits, and caramel sauce.

The spot also serves savoury dishes including poutine and Beaverdogs, a hot dog wrapped in Beavertails’ signature dough, and sips like strawberry lemonade. Will you be checking out this new location? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram