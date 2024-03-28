Counties near Edmonton are hiring and some jobs pay over $100K

If you are looking for a career change, it might be time to expand your search, as a number of counties close to Edmonton are hiring.

A wide variety of professional and hands-on opportunities are available in counties around the Edmonton area, and some of them offer six-figure salaries.

We’ve compiled a list of nearby counties hiring for dozens of positions right now.

Who: Parkland County, located just west of Edmonton, is a large municipal district with several provincial parks, lakes, and municipalities, including Stony Plain and Spruce Grove.

Parkland County, located just west of Edmonton, is a large municipal district with several provincial parks, lakes, and municipalities, including Stony Plain and Spruce Grove. Jobs: The county is currently hiring for a financial analyst, a project engineer, and a business/technical analyst, among other roles.

The county is currently hiring for a financial analyst, a project engineer, and a business/technical analyst, among other roles. Perks: Health, dental, EAP, sick leave, three-week vacation plus five management days, remote work, personal days. Gym, social club, mental health support, training and development.

Health, dental, EAP, sick leave, three-week vacation plus five management days, remote work, personal days. Gym, social club, mental health support, training and development. More: Learn more on its website.

Who: Strathcona County, just east of Edmonton, currently employs more than 2,000 people across various career paths. Its largest municipality is Sherwood Park.

Strathcona County, just east of Edmonton, currently employs more than 2,000 people across various career paths. Its largest municipality is Sherwood Park. Jobs: It’s hiring for 16 roles with several positions, including a community peace officer, public works labourer, and a small animal control officer, among other roles.

It’s hiring for 16 roles with several positions, including a community peace officer, public works labourer, and a small animal control officer, among other roles. Perks: Comprehensive benefits packages including extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, retirement and pension programs, and more.

Comprehensive benefits packages including extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, retirement and pension programs, and more. More: Learn more on its website.

Who: Located just south of Edmonton, Leduc County is a growing, dynamic spot in the heart of Canada’s economic engine.

Located just south of Edmonton, Leduc County is a growing, dynamic spot in the heart of Canada’s economic engine. Jobs: It’s currently hiring for a senior municipal engineer, utilities technician, heavy-duty mechanic, and more.

It’s currently hiring for a senior municipal engineer, utilities technician, heavy-duty mechanic, and more. Perks: Competitive wages, full-time employee benefits (health, dental, life, retirement), professional development, free parking, leave options, social events, newsletter, and employee surveys.

Competitive wages, full-time employee benefits (health, dental, life, retirement), professional development, free parking, leave options, social events, newsletter, and employee surveys. More: Learn more on its website.

You might also like: Rescue of elk trapped in icy Bow River in Banff caught on camera

McDavid could set a new Oilers franchise record before the season ends

10 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this April