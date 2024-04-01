Edmonton is forecast to crack 20°C soon but the threat of snow is near 

April is coming in swinging with a blast of warm temperatures on the way for Edmonton, but it wouldn’t be spring without the threat of snow soon, either.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Edmonton will see the heat turned up early this week, with plenty of sun today and a high of 11°C. We won’t even dip below the freezing marking tonight before the star of the show arrives on Tuesday with a high of 21°C and an overnight low of 6°C.

As we near the end of the work week and roll into the weekend, the wildly warm temperatures fade away, with the threat of snow or rain in the forecast for Friday, before a return to a mix of sun and clouds for the weekend and highs of 8°C and 12°C for Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Snow in April shouldn’t come as a major surprise for most Albertans. Daily Hive chatted with an ECCC meteorologist about what Alberta could expect for precipitation for the month, nabbing the advice to “keep snow brushes in your car” and not to take your winter tires off quite yet.

If you are curious about the full forecast for April, you can find all those details here.