7 fantastic animal charities you can donate to this season in Edmonton

This time of year is all about giving and spreading cheer in Edmonton, and our animal friends in shelters need all of the help they can get.

One of the best ways to do so is by donating money or spending some time helping out at one of many fantastic Edmonton-based animal charities.

Here are seven fantastic animal charities in Edmonton where you can volunteer, donate, or foster a pet this holiday season:

The Edmonton Humane Society enriches the lives of people and pets through animal sheltering, programs and services, and community engagement.

You can donate here.

The Second Chance Animal Rescue Society aims to improve the lives of both people and animals by working together to rescue and care for animals in need, share knowledge, and give access to resources and services.

Find out how to help here.

The Greater Edmonton Animal Rescue Society (GEARS) was formed in 2013 to help injured, abandoned, unwanted, and homeless animals.

You can find out how to donate, foster, or volunteer here.

Zoe’s is a volunteer-powered, shelterless animal rescue operating in the Edmonton area.

Learn how to donate here.

HART works to rescue stray, abandoned, and unwanted dogs from rural and reserve areas surrounding Edmonton.

Learn how to donate here.

ARTS Senior Animal Rescue is a volunteer-run organization dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and rehousing of senior cats and dogs.

Find out how to help here.

WHARF is a non-profit animal rescue that provides homeless, neglected, abandoned, and injured animals, including dogs, cats, horses, and other critters, with a safe shelter until adoption.

You can donate here.