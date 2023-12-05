Oilers welcome Make-A-Wish kids onto Rogers Place ice after practice

The Edmonton Oilers are getting into the Christmas spirit.

Following practice this morning, the team welcomed a group of kids from the Make-A-Wish Foundation to skate with the team on Rogers Place ice, something that is sure to be a dream of many kids who grow up watching hockey.

Oilers TV reporter Tony Brar captured some video of the team helping out the kids.

The Oilers players are making wishes come true this morning. Kids from Make-A-Wish Foundation are on the ice with their favourite players. Smiles all around. Beautiful to see! pic.twitter.com/g2YAnDWC9E — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) December 5, 2023

Oilers captain Connor McDavid can be seen assisting one of those kids in a wheelchair around the ice.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation’s northern Alberta office is located in Edmonton and specializes in helping sick kids realize their dreams with initiatives like getting to skate with the Oilers at Rogers Place.

The Oilers have been busy giving back to the community lately. During their extended five-day break between games, a few players helped out at the Edmonton Hope Mission on Sunday.

Players like Stuart Skinner, Zach Hyman, and Evan Bouchard helped serve dinner to community members in need.

Holiday cheer has begun in Oil Country! Players & families stopped by @HopeMission yesterday to serve dinner to members of the community 💙🧡 pic.twitter.com/WTwMw0n2nq — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 4, 2023

The heartwarming actions from the team have been a hit with Oilers fans, who are happy to see the team they love so much give back to the community.

Donations to the Make-A-Wish Foundation can be made by visiting their website. The same can be said for the Edmonton Hope Mission.

Edmonton has a strong connection to helping out sick kids. McDavid, in particular, has a long-standing relationship with the Ben Stelter Foundation, which helps families of kids with cancer.

The Oilers aren’t the only team in Alberta’s capital that is helping out local charities during the holiday season. The Edmonton Oil Kings donated over 14,000 teddy bears after fans littered the ice at Rogers Place with the stuffed animals at Friday’s annual teddy bear toss.

Those bears were donated to Santa Anonymous.