Municipalities around Edmonton are hiring with some paying over $100,000

Nov 16 2023, 7:47 pm
If you are looking for a career change, it might be time to expand your search as a number of cities close to Edmonton are hiring.

A wide variety of professional opportunities are available in cities around Edmonton, and some of them offer six-figure salaries.

We’ve compiled a list of nearby municipalities hiring for dozens of positions right now.

Beaumont

 

  • Who: About half an hour south of Edmonton is Beaumont, a friendly small city with a charming downtown core and a rich history of French settlement.
  • Jobs: Beaumont is hiring for a variety of positions right now, including facility attendants, childcare support workers, a wastewater operator, and more.
  • Perks: Employer-paid health and dental benefits package, membership to the Beaumont Sport and Recreation Centre, enrolment in Local Authorities Pension Plan.
  • More: Learn more here.

Strathcona County

  • Who: Strathcona County, just east of Edmonton, currently employs more than 2,000 people across various career paths. Its largest municipality is Sherwood Park.
  • Jobs: It’s hiring for 11 roles with several positions, including a financial reporting analyst, administrative assistant and legal counsel, among other roles.
  • Perks: Comprehensive benefits packages including extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, retirement and pension programs, and more.
  • More: Learn more on its website.

Leduc

 

  • Who: Located south of Edmonton, Leduc is a prime location for people to enjoy city and rural life.
  • Jobs: There are seven jobs to be found with the City of Leduc right now, including a social development coordinator, a server analyst, and a detachment clerk.
  • Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.
  • More: Learn more here.

St. Albert

 

  • Who: Located on the Sturgeon River northwest of Edmonton, the City of St. Albert is a beautiful community with plenty of parks and greenery.
  • Jobs: There are a number of jobs currently available in St. Albert. This includes a strategic business advisor, performing arts specialty instructors, and group fitness instructors.
  • Perks: The City says it offers a “comprehensive benefits package.”
  • More: Learn more here.

Spruce Grove

  • Who: Just west of Edmonton is the City of Spruce Grove, a busy city with a good mix of industry and community.
  • Jobs: Eight jobs are currently available with the City of Spruce Grove. The City is looking to fill multiple roles, including a legislative advisor, a chief financial officer, and a foreman of fleet management.
  • Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.
  • More: Learn more here.
