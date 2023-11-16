Municipalities around Edmonton are hiring with some paying over $100,000

If you are looking for a career change, it might be time to expand your search as a number of cities close to Edmonton are hiring.

A wide variety of professional opportunities are available in cities around Edmonton, and some of them offer six-figure salaries.

We’ve compiled a list of nearby municipalities hiring for dozens of positions right now.

Who: About half an hour south of Edmonton is Beaumont, a friendly small city with a charming downtown core and a rich history of French settlement.

Jobs: Beaumont is hiring for a variety of positions right now, including facility attendants, childcare support workers, a wastewater operator, and more.

Perks: Employer-paid health and dental benefits package, membership to the Beaumont Sport and Recreation Centre, enrolment in Local Authorities Pension Plan.

More: Learn more here.

Who: Strathcona County, just east of Edmonton, currently employs more than 2,000 people across various career paths. Its largest municipality is Sherwood Park.

Jobs: It's hiring for 11 roles with several positions, including a financial reporting analyst, administrative assistant and legal counsel, among other roles.

Perks: Comprehensive benefits packages including extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, retirement and pension programs, and more.

More: Learn more on its website.

Who: Located south of Edmonton, Leduc is a prime location for people to enjoy city and rural life.

Jobs: There are seven jobs to be found with the City of Leduc right now, including a social development coordinator, a server analyst, and a detachment clerk.

Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.

More: Learn more here.

Who: Located on the Sturgeon River northwest of Edmonton, the City of St. Albert is a beautiful community with plenty of parks and greenery.

Jobs: There are a number of jobs currently available in St. Albert. This includes a strategic business advisor, performing arts specialty instructors, and group fitness instructors.

Perks: The City says it offers a "comprehensive benefits package."

More: Learn more here.

