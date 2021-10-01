Sweater weather: October forecast to be mild for Alberta

The Weather Network has released their October forecast and it looks like temperatures will be mild, but some cold shots may make their way into Alberta.

The mild start to the fall season has been seen across most of Canada, with the exception of BC, which got a cooler start to the season. According to the Weather Network’s forecast, this trend is here to stay throughout October.

This is what the country is set to experience for temperatures this October, with Alberta experiencing some above seasonal moments until a threat surfaces later this month.

The first week of October should bring almost summer-like weather to the southern prairies, according to The Weather Network.

Expect a mild month, but this region will also get a preview of the season to come as bursts of cold weather make an appearance as the month goes on.

Before you expect an October full of days at 20°C or higher, keep in mind that the ‘normal’ temperatures do drop off pretty quickly as the month progresses, so while things may be “warmer than normal”, it will still cool off. According to The Weather Network, most of the country sees a temperature fall by 1 or 2°C each week, but the prairies see a bigger fall of 2 to 3°C each week.

With files from Brooke Taylor