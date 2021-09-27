Alberta bar resumes indoor dining after previous threats over vax pass

A bar southeast of Calgary has resumed indoor dining, after previously being “overwhelmed with threats” due to opting into the province’s Restriction Exemption Program.

The Langdon Firehouse Bar & Grill was closed for indoor and patio dining on September 20 after receiving threats and bullying online and in-person since announcing it would require patrons to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test.

Two days later, the bar announced it would soon be back open for indoor and patio dining, due to an overwhelming amount of support.

“For every 1 horrible attack over the last couple days, there has been 50 amazing supportive phone calls, messages and people coming to check in on us!,” the bar posted to its Facebook page.



“There is only a small group of people causing these problems. The majority of the community has contacted us to show us insane amounts of support. With all the support and the back up of full time security at the doors, we are confident enough to fully open the Firehouse.”

The bar also says that it has opened a file with the RCMP regarding the threats they had received.

Alberta brought in the Restrictions Exemption Program last Monday, the province’s version of a vaccine passport.

Under the program events and businesses require proof of vaccination, documentation of a medical exemption, or a negative rapid COVID-19 test result from patrons in order to continue operating as usual, with no restrictions.

Alternatively, places that choose not to participate in the program must follow capacity and operating restrictions as outlined on the Government of Alberta’s website. These restrictions include not allowing indoor dining at restaurants and bars, limiting capacity at various venues, not permitting indoor group classes and activities, and more.

Langdon, Alta. is approximately 40 kilometres southeast of Calgary.