Air quality alert: Smoke predicted to pour into Edmonton tomorrow

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Aug 30 2023, 3:26 pm
LisaBourgeault/Shutterstock

If you thought that we were finally past the days of breathing in smoke, think again; a forecasting tool predicts Edmonton’s air quality could get much worse.

Earlier this week, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a special air quality statement due to wildfire smoke, saying the haze was causing poor air quality and reduced visibility.

The alert has since been lifted; however, FireSmoke predicts that by tomorrow evening, smoke from fires burning in Northern BC and the Northwest Territories could settle on the Edmonton region in a major way.

FireSmoke

The forecasting tool, produced by the Weather Forecast Research Team at the University of British Columbia, predicts that by dinner time, particulate matter (PM2.5) levels from the wildfire smoke will reach hazardous levels should all of this smoke settle on the city.

Let’s just hope the wind changes before then. In the meantime, you can prepare by creating a safe haven from the smoke in your own home with a cheap and easy-to-make air purifier.

