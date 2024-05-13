You can make a DIY air purifier as effective as the costly ones for way less

If the risk of smoke wafting in from wildfires has got you down, you can create a DIY air purifier for your home that’ll clean your air just as well, if not better, than those expensive units at the store.

Wildfires may weigh heavy on your mind as we stretch into the summer months, with many last year breaking out nationwide, causing the air quality in surrounding regions to hit highly unhealthy levels.

Thankfully, it’s pretty easy to assemble a DIY air purifier, even on a tight budget, so your home can become a crisp and clean escape from the smoke.

One of the most cost-effective ways to banish smoke and other nasty particles from the air in your home is to place a furnace filter on the intake side of a box fan. For example, you could pick up a box fan from Canadian Tire for $35 and a filter from Home Depot for $36.47.

That’s less than $100 for a pretty decent air filtration setup.

CBC Marketplace even tested this method against premium-priced air purifiers and found it performed just as well.

One thing that’s important to mention is that the type of filter you use matters; filters rated as MERV 13 or above are highly recommended as these will be the most effective at ridding your air of all of those wildfire smoke particles.

If you want to take things up a notch, however, the Corsi-Rosenthal box has to be the gold standard when it comes to DIY air purifiers. These became popular during the COVID-19 pandemic and use four air filters instead of just one.

They are equally easy to assemble: start with a piece of cardboard as the base, then construct your box from filters, positioning your box fan at the top to produce tons of fresh air.

So, say goodbye to the days of choking on smoke and hello to some nice, clean air to enjoy at home while you wait for the smoke to blow away from your neighbourhood.