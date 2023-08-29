NewsCrime

Charges laid after groping at Terwillegar pool, more victims suspected

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Aug 29 2023, 8:27 pm
Charges laid after groping at Terwillegar pool, more victims suspected
City of Edmonton

A 26-year-old Edmonton man is facing charges, and police believe there may be more victims after a number of women reported being groped at the Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre pool earlier this month.

In a release, Edmonton police said on August 9 between 7 and 8 pm, a man swimming in the pool and lazy river reportedly groped four females, two under 16.

Police have since charged 26-year-old Yaser Moshfeq with two counts of sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault.

Investigators encourage any other women who were swimming in the Terwillegar pool between 7 and 8 pm on August 9, who may have also been inappropriately touched by an adult male, to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Allison StephenAllison Stephen
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.