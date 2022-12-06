ACE Coffee Roasters is one of the best coffee shops in Edmonton.

Boasting three locations already, ACE Coffee Roasters is a hugely popular coffee spot to grab an espresso-style coffee, baked good, or housemate sandwich.

This fourth outpost is opening sometime in (hopefully early) 2023 inside Manulife Place.

The current three locations in YEG are 11053 86th Avenue, 3696 97th Street NW, and 10055 80th Avenue.

ACE has a massive following in Edmonton, offering coffee and food and plenty of well-designed merchandise, equipment, subscription services, and more.

From americanos to lattes to the fantastic pour-overs, the baristas take coffee seriously. This is a state-of-the-art roastery, and the beans are handcrafted and roasted in-house for the perfect cup.

The coffee is a good enough reason to visit, but the food matches the quality. Using fresh, local ingredients, the kitchen team makes everything in-house, from the seasonal donuts to the potato buns (brushed with honey and sea salt) for sandwiches.

Some of the previous sandwiches ACE has featured on the menu include a focaccia veggie, a cold cut combo with egg, prosciutto cotto, and a croissant sandwich with veggies, cheese, and meats.

As for the sweets, the donuts are the way to go, offering a rotating feature list of stuffed Italian bomboloni flavours.

Stay tuned for updates on this exciting opening.

ACE Coffee Roasters

Address: Manulife Place – 10180 101st Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram