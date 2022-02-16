Got a few million bucks to spare and in the market for a modern home in Edmonton? Check out this mansion that just got listed.

Built just last year, the four-bedroom, five-bathroom home pulls out all the stops in its design.

According to its Zoocasa listing, the home at 5122 Woolsey Li NW can be yours for $3,490,000. A steal, right?

The home features three levels that just ooze modern living, with an elevator, gym, home office, and two patios as some of the bells and whistles to the pad.

The living room is massive and features a gas fireplace, 14-foot-high ceilings, and huge windows.

Over in the kitchen, you are greeted by two-tiered Dekton countertops, Dacor appliances, and a wine fridge. The place is awfully spacious, it’s just begging to have a housewarming party thrown in it. And look at how many wine bottles you could show off, delicious!

A built-in sound audio system is on all levels, and on the second floor there is a lounge/bonus room complete with a patio.

The main bedroom contains a patio, a spa-like ensuite bathroom with a custom steam shower, a walk-in closet, and a gym.

Downstairs there is a pool table, bar, theatre room, hidden poker lounge, guest room, and a second four-season walk-out patio that leads to the concrete deck.

Looks like one heck of a basement to throw a Super Bowl party or have a movie night, no?

The backyard also has a putting green, too.

So, there you have it. This Edmonton mansion is one of the newest on the market, and it sure is a stunner.

