A Look Inside: A rustic home in the Mill Creek Ravine for $1.5M (PHOTOS)

A home up for grabs in the Mill Creek Ravine in Edmonton is offering the perfect pairing of forest vibes in the heart of a city.

If you have ever taken a stroll in the ravine, you have likely passed by this home before. It is perfectly situated along the creek, covered by plenty of trees.

According to its Zoocasa listing, the home at 9644 88 Avenue NW is listed for $1,498,000.

Built in 1979, the 2,568 square foot Tudor style property offers perfect access to hiking and biking trails just seconds away from your doorstep.

The rustic home boasts five bedrooms and two bathrooms, with a spacious front entry and living room.

The living room has a massive wood burning fireplace, with windows all around while you enjoy the living room, kitchen and dining room.

The deck offers lovely views of all the trees surrounding the property. It’s like you took a trip out of town without leaving your home.

A large triple car garage can fit all your vehicles and toys, and an attached workshop is perfect for any hobbies you may have.