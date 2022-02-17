What the price of an average house in Alberta buys across Canada

In January 2022, the price of an average detached house in Alberta ticked up to $511,743. That was up from the previous year by 13.8%!

So, we *tried* to see what house you could get for that price in major cities across the country, and, well, we had to lower our standards for some cities to find something in that price range (Vancouver and Toronto, get your housing markets under control.)

In some cities, for that price, we managed to find detached homes, others, well, you can only get an apartment for the price of a full home in Alberta. We also gave wiggle room of $10,000.

Let’s start this off with what you can find in Alberta around the average price for a detached home in the province’s two largest cities.

Edmonton

Sale price: $511,499

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

1,707 square feet

Calgary

Sale price: $519,000

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

1,585 square feet

Vancouver

Sale price: $519,000

One bedroom

One bathroom

651 square feet

Toronto

Sale price: $519,000

One bedroom

One bathroom

600-699 square feet

Ottawa

Sale price: $519,900

Two bedrooms

Two bathrooms

992 square feet

Regina

Sale price: $514,900

Four bedrooms

Four bathrooms

1,735 square feet

London

Sale price: $515,733

Four bedrooms

Two bathrooms

1,500-2,000 square feet

Kelowna

Sale price: $515,000

One bedroom

One bathroom

705 square feet

Victoria

Sale price: $520,000

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

1,051 square feet

So, there you have it. If you are on the hunt for a house in Canada, we highly suggest turning to Alberta. We mean just look at what you get for the price of one in the province compared to many places in Ontario and British Columbia. It just makes sense!