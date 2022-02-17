What the price of an average house in Alberta buys across Canada
In January 2022, the price of an average detached house in Alberta ticked up to $511,743. That was up from the previous year by 13.8%!
So, we *tried* to see what house you could get for that price in major cities across the country, and, well, we had to lower our standards for some cities to find something in that price range (Vancouver and Toronto, get your housing markets under control.)
In some cities, for that price, we managed to find detached homes, others, well, you can only get an apartment for the price of a full home in Alberta. We also gave wiggle room of $10,000.
Let’s start this off with what you can find in Alberta around the average price for a detached home in the province’s two largest cities.
Edmonton
3059 Coughlan Lane SW
- Sale price: $511,499
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- 1,707 square feet
Calgary
157 Walden Parade SE
- Sale price: $519,000
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- 1,585 square feet
Vancouver
204 – 2133 Dundas Street
- Sale price: $519,000
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 651 square feet
Toronto
705 – 78 Warren Road
- Sale price: $519,000
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 600-699 square feet
Ottawa
304 – 15 Murray Street
- Sale price: $519,900
- Two bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- 992 square feet
Regina
5209 Tutor Way
- Sale price: $514,900
- Four bedrooms
- Four bathrooms
- 1,735 square feet
London
733 Elias Street
- Sale price: $515,733
- Four bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- 1,500-2,000 square feet
Kelowna
311 – 1775 Chapman Place
- Sale price: $515,000
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 705 square feet
Victoria
902 – 250 Douglas Street
- Sale price: $520,000
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 1,051 square feet
So, there you have it. If you are on the hunt for a house in Canada, we highly suggest turning to Alberta. We mean just look at what you get for the price of one in the province compared to many places in Ontario and British Columbia. It just makes sense!