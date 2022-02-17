Real EstateUrbanized

What the price of an average house in Alberta buys across Canada

Laine Mitchell
Feb 17 2022, 6:34 pm
Zoocasa

In January 2022, the price of an average detached house in Alberta ticked up to $511,743. That was up from the previous year by 13.8%!

So, we *tried* to see what house you could get for that price in major cities across the country, and, well, we had to lower our standards for some cities to find something in that price range (Vancouver and Toronto, get your housing markets under control.)

In some cities, for that price, we managed to find detached homes, others, well, you can only get an apartment for the price of a full home in Alberta. We also gave wiggle room of $10,000.

Let’s start this off with what you can find in Alberta around the average price for a detached home in the province’s two largest cities.

Edmonton

house Alberta

Zoocasa

house Alberta

Zoocasa

3059 Coughlan Lane SW

  • Sale price: $511,499
  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • 1,707 square feet

Calgary

house Alberta

Zoocasa

house Alberta

Zoocasa

157 Walden Parade SE

  • Sale price: $519,000
  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • 1,585 square feet

Vancouver

Zoocasa

204 – 2133 Dundas Street

  • Sale price: $519,000
  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 651 square feet

Toronto

Zoocasa

Zoocasa

705 – 78 Warren Road

  • Sale price: $519,000
  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 600-699 square feet

Ottawa

Zoocasa

Zoocasa

304 – 15 Murray Street

  • Sale price: $519,900
  • Two bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • 992 square feet

Regina

Zoocasa

Zoocasa

5209 Tutor Way

  • Sale price: $514,900
  • Four bedrooms
  • Four bathrooms
  • 1,735 square feet

London

house Alberta

Zoocasa

house Alberta

Zoocasa

733 Elias Street

  • Sale price: $515,733
  • Four bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • 1,500-2,000 square feet

Kelowna

house Alberta

Zoocasa

311 – 1775 Chapman Place

  • Sale price: $515,000
  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 705 square feet

Victoria

Zoocasa

Zoocasa

902 – 250 Douglas Street

  • Sale price: $520,000
  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 1,051 square feet

So, there you have it. If you are on the hunt for a house in Canada, we highly suggest turning to Alberta. We mean just look at what you get for the price of one in the province compared to many places in Ontario and British Columbia. It just makes sense!

