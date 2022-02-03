10 houses in Alberta that are listed for under $75,000 (PHOTOS)
House prices in major urban areas in Alberta may be a little high, but if you are looking for some cheaper alternatives, there’s plenty of property out there.
So much so that, according to Realtor.ca, there are a number of houses across Alberta you can nab for under $75,000.
Killam, Alberta
5017 54th Street
- Sale price: $34,000
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
Provost, Alberta
5220 48th Street
- Sale price: $74,900
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
Swan Hills, Alberta
27 Centennial Crescent
- Sale price: $68,500
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
Fairview, Alberta
11133 102nd Avenue
- Sale price: $55,000
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
Tomahawk, Alberta
4901 50th Street
- Sale price: $59,900
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
Innisfree, Alberta
- Sale price: $69,000
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
Derwent, Alberta
109 Main Road
- Sale price: $50,000
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
Myrnam, Alberta
5005 47th Avenue
- Sale price: $64,000
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
Manning, Alberta
316 6th Avenue SE
- Sale price: $69,500
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
Falher, Alberta
19 1st Street SW
- Sale price: $72,500
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
So, there you have it.
