Real EstateUrbanized

10 houses in Alberta that are listed for under $75,000 (PHOTOS)

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Feb 3 2022, 11:41 pm
10 houses in Alberta that are listed for under $75,000 (PHOTOS)
Realtor.ca

House prices in major urban areas in Alberta may be a little high, but if you are looking for some cheaper alternatives, there’s plenty of property out there.

So much so that, according to Realtor.ca, there are a number of houses across Alberta you can nab for under $75,000.

Also, if you are a bit of a daydreamer, we suggest checking out the list of the largest houses on the market in Alberta. Sure, they may be listed for millions of dollars, but they are pretty neat to check out.

Killam, Alberta

Realtor.ca

5017 54th Street

  • Sale price: $34,000
  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom

Provost, Alberta

Realtor.ca

5220 48th Street

  • Sale price: $74,900
  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom

Swan Hills, Alberta

Realtor.ca

27 Centennial Crescent

  • Sale price: $68,500
  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms

Fairview, Alberta

Realtor.ca

11133 102nd Avenue

  • Sale price: $55,000
  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom

Tomahawk, Alberta

houses Alberta

Realtor.ca

4901 50th Street 

  • Sale price: $59,900
  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom

Innisfree, Alberta

houses Alberta

Realtor.ca

4808 54th Street

  • Sale price: $69,000
  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom

Derwent, Alberta

Realtor.ca

109 Main Road

  • Sale price: $50,000
  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom

Myrnam, Alberta

houses Alberta

Realtor.ca

5005 47th Avenue

  • Sale price: $64,000
  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom

Manning, Alberta

Realtor.ca

316 6th Avenue SE

  • Sale price: $69,500
  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom

Falher, Alberta

houses Alberta

Realtor.ca

19 1st Street SW

  • Sale price: $72,500
  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom

So, there you have it.

If you are in the market for things a little bigger but a little pricier as well, we rounded up 10 Alberta cities where you can still find three-bedroom houses under $250K. Get into it!

Also if you are a bit of a daydreamer, we suggest checking out the list of largest houses on the market in Alberta. Sure they may be listed for millions of dollars, but they are pretty neat to check out.

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ Real Estate
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT