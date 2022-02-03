10 houses in Alberta that are listed for under $75,000 (PHOTOS)

House prices in major urban areas in Alberta may be a little high, but if you are looking for some cheaper alternatives, there’s plenty of property out there.

So much so that, according to Realtor.ca, there are a number of houses across Alberta you can nab for under $75,000.

Also, if you are a bit of a daydreamer, we suggest checking out the list of the largest houses on the market in Alberta.

Killam, Alberta

Sale price: $34,000

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

Provost, Alberta

Sale price: $74,900

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

Swan Hills, Alberta

Sale price: $68,500

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Fairview, Alberta

Sale price: $55,000

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

Tomahawk, Alberta

Sale price: $59,900

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

Innisfree, Alberta

Sale price: $69,000

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

Derwent, Alberta

Sale price: $50,000

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

Myrnam, Alberta

Sale price: $64,000

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

Manning, Alberta

Sale price: $69,500

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

Falher, Alberta

Sale price: $72,500

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

So, there you have it.

So, there you have it.

