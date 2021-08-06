7 things to do in Edmonton this weekend: August 6 to 8

You have made it through another week; let’s celebrate that! We’ve rounded up seven things to do in Edmonton this weekend: August 6 to 8.

From checking out the Edmonton Elks for the first time to a beautiful downtown farmers market, here are seven things to check out in Edmonton this weekend.

What: The CFL is making its return to Edmonton, playing their first game since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Watch the revamped Edmonton Elks take on the Ottawa Redblacks for what will be one heck of a season opener.

When: August 7, 2021

Where: Commonwealth Stadium ( 11000 Stadium Road, Edmonton)

Cost: $40.50-$80.75, tickets can be found here

What: Rolling into its 40th year, the Edmonton Fringe Festival has a hybrid celebration for Edmontonians. A total of 11 indoor theatre venues will put on more than 50 shows over the 11-day festival, alongside digital programming and ticketed outdoor entertainment in ATB Park.

When: August 12, 2021, to August 22, 2021

Where: ATB Financial Arts Barns (10330 84 Avenue), ATB (McIntyre) Park and online on FringeTV

Cost: Online is free, tickets for shows can be found here.

What: Get a little lost and have lots of fun at the same time. The Edmonton Corn Maze is back for the season on Tuesday, July 27. The maze’s structure has been revamped for the season too, so get out there and enjoy it.

When: July 27 until October 16

Time: Monday to Saturday: 10 am to 8 pm, Sunday 1 to 5 pm

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Cost: Purchase tickets online or in-person

What: One of Edmonton’s most colourful festivals, the 2021 Cariwest Caribbean Arts Festival kicks off on Friday, August 6, with a Caribbean Circus-inspired Friday Night watch party in Churchill Square.

When: August 6 to 8, 2021

Where: 14603 A 118 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost: Free, tickets needed for Saturday party at Central Social Hall. Tickets can be found here.

What: A vibrant downtown summer market, Al Fresco on 4th, is filled with extended patios, various food trucks, and retail vendors.

When: Now until September 18, 2021

Time: Saturdays from 10 am to 3 pm

Where: 104 Street NW, Downtown, Edmonton

Cost: Free

What: The immersive digital art exhibition touring around the world has landed at the Edmonton EXPO Centre. Experience Van Gogh’s masterpieces in a stunning new way.

When: Now until September 26

Time: Monday to Wednesday 10 am to 10 pm, Thursday to Saturday 9 am to 11 pm, Sunday 9 am to 9 pm

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre, 118 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost: $36.85-$41.61, purchase online

What: The Edmonton Folk Music Festival virtual event starts this weekend with some wildly talented acts to enjoy, including 2019 mainstage artists Brandi Carlile and Hozier. When: 6 pm Friday, August 6 through to midnight Sunday, August 8

Where: Edmonton Folk Music Festival’s website

Cost: Free