7 things to do in Edmonton this weekend: August 6 to 8
You have made it through another week; let’s celebrate that! We’ve rounded up seven things to do in Edmonton this weekend: August 6 to 8.
From checking out the Edmonton Elks for the first time to a beautiful downtown farmers market, here are seven things to check out in Edmonton this weekend.
Edmonton Elks vs. Ottawa Redblacks
What: The CFL is making its return to Edmonton, playing their first game since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Watch the revamped Edmonton Elks take on the Ottawa Redblacks for what will be one heck of a season opener.
When: August 7, 2021
Where: Commonwealth Stadium ( 11000 Stadium Road, Edmonton)
Cost: $40.50-$80.75, tickets can be found here
Edmonton Fringe Festival
What: Rolling into its 40th year, the Edmonton Fringe Festival has a hybrid celebration for Edmontonians. A total of 11 indoor theatre venues will put on more than 50 shows over the 11-day festival, alongside digital programming and ticketed outdoor entertainment in ATB Park.
When: August 12, 2021, to August 22, 2021
Where: ATB Financial Arts Barns (10330 84 Avenue), ATB (McIntyre) Park and online on FringeTV
Cost: Online is free, tickets for shows can be found here.
Edmonton Corn Maze
What: Get a little lost and have lots of fun at the same time. The Edmonton Corn Maze is back for the season on Tuesday, July 27. The maze’s structure has been revamped for the season too, so get out there and enjoy it.
When: July 27 until October 16
Time: Monday to Saturday: 10 am to 8 pm, Sunday 1 to 5 pm
Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove
Cost: Purchase tickets online or in-person
Cariwest Caribbean Arts Festival
What: One of Edmonton’s most colourful festivals, the 2021 Cariwest Caribbean Arts Festival kicks off on Friday, August 6, with a Caribbean Circus-inspired Friday Night watch party in Churchill Square.
When: August 6 to 8, 2021
Where: 14603 A 118 Avenue NW, Edmonton
Cost: Free, tickets needed for Saturday party at Central Social Hall. Tickets can be found here.
Al Fresco on 4th
What: A vibrant downtown summer market, Al Fresco on 4th, is filled with extended patios, various food trucks, and retail vendors.
When: Now until September 18, 2021
Time: Saturdays from 10 am to 3 pm
Where: 104 Street NW, Downtown, Edmonton
Cost: Free
Imagine Van Gogh
What: The immersive digital art exhibition touring around the world has landed at the Edmonton EXPO Centre. Experience Van Gogh’s masterpieces in a stunning new way.
When: Now until September 26
Time: Monday to Wednesday 10 am to 10 pm, Thursday to Saturday 9 am to 11 pm, Sunday 9 am to 9 pm
Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre, 118 Avenue NW, Edmonton
Cost: $36.85-$41.61, purchase online
Edmonton Folk Music Festival
What: The Edmonton Folk Music Festival virtual event starts this weekend with some wildly talented acts to enjoy, including 2019 mainstage artists Brandi Carlile and Hozier. When: 6 pm Friday, August 6 through to midnight Sunday, August 8
Where: Edmonton Folk Music Festival’s website
Cost: Free