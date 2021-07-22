Wanting to hit the road for a little getaway but make it back to have a good sleep in your own bed? Great, because we have eight day trip destinations outside of Edmonton that are must-visits.

From taking a trip to prehistoric life in Alberta while on a stroll to seeing a flurry of massive landmarks in a single day, these are some great day trip destinations outside of Edmonton that won’t disappoint.

Eastern ‘Big Alberta’

Why visit one town with a big, larger-than-life monument when you can go off and see multiple in one day? That’s what you can do when you visit Mundare’s World’s Largest Ukrainian Sausage, Andrew’s World’s Largest Mallard, Vilna’s World’s Largest Mushrooms and Vegreville’s Ukrainian Easter egg. Pop into Smoky Lake, too and check out the impressive CN Museum.

Lacombe

It’s a picture-perfect town, so if you are on the hunt for an Instagram-friendly location, Lacombe is where you want to be. From a variety of beautiful murals detailing the town’s history to its dazzling historic downtown core, it’s a cute escape. The Ellis Bird Farm is nearby, so wander through its vast trails and natural beauty. On your way out, check out Blindman Brewery and cart a delicious six-pack home with you while you are at it.

Whitecourt’s Canyon and Parks

Located just outside of Whitecourt, a visit to Hard Luck Canyon is a treat for wilderness lovers. A waterfall is also at the lush canyon, making for a beautiful picnic, hangout, or photo-op spot. In Whitecourt itself, there is an abundance of parks and trails to explore, too, making for a great nature hangout.

Jurassic Forest

Have you ever wanted to feel like you are in the movie Jurassic Park? If so, Jurassic Forest near Gibbons is the place to be. Over a two-kilometre trek on boardwalks, you come face-to-face with prehistoric creatures like Stegosaurus and Triceratops. It can also be explored year-round, so you can see what a dinosaur would look like in the winter time.

The Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village

Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters and costumes, museums, food, and more.

U of A Botanic Garden

Gorgeous year-round, the University of Alberta Botanic Garden is the perfect spot for a picnic, walk or to get some photos for the gram. Located in Parkland County, it’s just a few kilometres north of Devon. It’s a short distance for the huge reward of beautiful green space.

Elk Island National Park

Get in your vehicle and take a short 4o-minute drive east of Edmonton and get into Elk Island National Park. There you will find yourself surrounded by lakes, towering trees and the odd bison sighting too. It’s a neat place, and how lucky to have a national park so close to the city.

Red Deer’s Donut Mill

A cool building and delicious donuts? C'mon now, THAT is a treat. The Donut Mill in Red Deer is a must-hit, with perfectly crafted donuts in dozens of flavours, with fan favourites like Oreo, Rolo, Apple Pie and Rainbow Dip, just to name a few.