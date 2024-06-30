20 amazing things to do in Edmonton this week: July 1 to 5

We’ve made it to the first week of July in Edmonton, and with festival season in full swing, we can’t wait to get out and enjoy everything the summer has to offer.

From the Edmonton International Street Performers Festival to 3×3 basketball in the ICE District to Canada Day fireworks, check out these 20 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week.

What: Every Tuesday at 7 pm, Creekside Eats at the Snow Valley Ski Club will host free concerts with music, art, and poetry. Listen to artists from EPL’s Capital City Records, Art and Capital City Press on an outdoor patio at the bottom of the ski hill.

When: Every Tuesday at 7 pm until August 27

Where: Creekside Eats — 13204 Rainbow Valley Road

Cost: Free, but donations to the Edmonton Food Bank are appreciated!

What: Enjoy the magnificent Canada Day fireworks this Monday over Edmonton’s River Valley parks and the North Saskatchewan River.

When: Monday, July 1 at 11 pm

Where: Excellent viewing locations (direct sightline):

Queen Elizabeth Park and Hill

River Valley Road Trail

Victoria Park

Ezio Faraone Park (west entrance to High Level Bridge on 109th Street north)

What: Baseball is back in Edmonton, and nothing beats the atmosphere down at Re/Max Field during a Riverhawks game. This collegiate summer baseball team draws quite a crowd during the season. It’s entertaining, plus the tickets, food, and drink prices are all easy on the wallet!

When: July 1 at 7:05 pm

Where: Re/Max Field — 10233 96th Avenue

Cost: Get tickets here

What: Fort Edmonton Park is the largest living history museum in Canada, and it’s finally open for the season. Visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that period and streets detailing each period from 1885 to 1920.

When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143rd Street

Cost: $26.20 adult admission; tickets here

What: Edmonton’s Canadian Elite Basketball League team draws quite the crowd over at the Edmonton Expo Centre, and you can catch them back in action this month. Cheer on the Stingers while enjoying $5 beer, an under $5 food menu, and free parking in addition to player autographs.

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW

When: Monday, July 1, at 4 pm

Cost: Start at $20; get them here

What: This Thursday, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its ninth annual Street Car event, and tickets sell quickly.

When: Every Thursday until October 10, 2024

Where: 9910 109th Street

Cost: $59.77; buy tickets here

What: You can immerse yourself in a massive and frightening outdoor escape room this summer at Fort Edmonton Park. Taking place at night until September 7, Where Dark Things Dwell is the newest interactive experience at Fort Edmonton Park. The games occur at night with masked live actors in the shadowy confines of Fort Edmonton Park’s historic buildings.

When: May 31 to September 7, Wednesday to Sunday evenings

Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143rd Street NW

Cost: $35; get them here

What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s insightful, entertaining, and a lovely activity this week!

When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street

Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here

What: Blast off for the Science Centre’s 40th Anniversary on July 1 with Galaxy Fest, a throwback to the 1985 celebrations that were out of this world! Enjoy galactic cupcakes, mind-blowing science experiments, space-themed activities, and the Science Centre’s largest rocket launch to date!

When: July 1 from 9 am to close

Where: TELUS World of Science – 11211 142nd Street NW

Cost: $25.95 regular adult admission

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square

Cost: $14; purchase online

What: The Grindstone Comedy Festival is an annual independent stand-up, improv, and sketch comedy festival hosted at Edmonton’s Grindstone Theatre. It brings national performers and rising local talent together under the Edmonton spotlight.

Where: The Grindstone Theatre & Bistro (10019 81st Avenue) and various other venues

When: July 3 to 7

Tickets: Varies per show; get tickets here

What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more.

Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County

When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: $15 adult admission

What: The Edmonton International Street Performers Festival brings together a diverse and international cast of jugglers, acrobats, sword swallowers, hip-hop dancers, and more. It’s so much fun, and you never know what you might see!

Where: Churchill Square

When: July 5 to 14

Tickets: Free admission

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park?

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; a Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: The 2024 edition of Hoop City 3×3 will feature once again the FIBA 3×3 World Tour, FIBA 3×3 Women’s Series, and the Hoop City 3×3 Tournament, making it the largest celebration of 3×3 basketball in Canada.

When: July 5 to 7

Where: Fan Park @ ICE District

Cost: Starts at $12.90; find tickets here

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

What: Edmonton’s river valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the river valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a bright summer afternoon.

What: With summer finally arriving in Edmonton, there’s no better time than the present to enjoy a meal, cold drinks, and good company in the great outdoors. Lucky for us, Edmonton offers a never-ending list of fabulous patios. Check out our roundup of patios you need to check out this summer.

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. It also has an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round

Where: 3696 97th Street NW

Admission: Free