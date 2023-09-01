Massive new pedestrian bridge across 170 Street is now open

After nearly two years of construction, a massive new pedestrian bridge spanning across 170 Street in west Edmonton is officially open.

Construction of the bridge began in October 2021 and is located midway between 87th Avenue and 90th Avenue, connecting the Misericordia Hospital and the surrounding community with West Edmonton Mall and the West Edmonton Mall Transit Centre.

“The opening of the new 170 Street Pedestrian Bridge is a testament to Edmonton’s dedication to fostering a city that is connected, inclusive, and accessible to all,” said Mayor Amarjeet Sohi in a news release.

“This bridge stands as a tangible representation of our commitment to enhancing the quality of life for our residents and visitors alike, enabling safe and convenient passage while harmonizing with our vision for a vibrant and united community.”

The new bridge, which was originally slated for a 2022 opening, touts a shared pathway for pedestrians, cyclists and active transportation users, with the project costing $10.4 million being shared between the City of Edmonton and West Edmonton Mall, with support from Alberta Health Services.

“The new 170 Street Bridge provides safe and direct access to West Edmonton Mall for our community, further elevating our commitment to create an accessible destination for every guest,” said Danielle Woo, general manager and executive vice president of tourism at West Edmonton Mall.

“We are thrilled to unveil this new pedestrian bridge for public use,” said Sam El Mohtar, director of transportation infrastructure delivery with the City. “Structures like bridges not only create connections and opportunities but also enhance overall quality of life by prioritizing safety, inclusiveness and accessibility for everyone. The addition of the 170 Street Pedestrian Bridge to our active transportation network is no exception.”