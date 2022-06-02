12 of the best things to do this weekend in Edmonton: June 3 to 5

The Oilers are back in town this weekend and we can’t wait! The city is going to be vibing and there are plenty of other things to do in YEG.

From a huge craft beer festival to some cool new art popping up in our downtown core, here are some fantastic things to do in the city this weekend.

What: The Edmonton Craft Beer Festival is always a highlight event in the city and it’s making a return this weekend. Attendees will be able to sample 500+ beers, ciders, and spirits from 150+ breweries and distilleries across 40 countries. Delicious!

When: June 3 and 4, 2022

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre – 7515 118th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: $19.99-$49.99; buy online

What: Let’s cheer on the Oilers as they face the Colorado Avalanche for the first time home game at Rogers Place Arena. Grab some tickets to see them in action at Rogers Place Arena or cheer on the boys in blue and orange at the ICE District for that party atmosphere.

When: June 4

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $5-$5,700; tickets can be found here

What: A little country music on a Friday night is always a good time, and this week you can see Dean Brody at the River Cree Resort & Casino. Brody has won 16 CCMA Awards and two JUNO Awards.

When: June 4

Where: River Cree Resort & Casino

Cost: $99-$286; tickets can be found here

What: Downtown Spark is back for another year, bringing with it three unique art installations that will be placed throughout the downtown core. If the dazzling art pieces aren’t enough for you, Downtown Spark events are being held which include a Bark and Brew on May 28, Alex Decoteau park events from May 26 to June 5, and a block party on June 4.

When: May 26 to June 5

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: Fort Edmonton Park is open for the season and it’s a must-see! Nestled on 64 acres of forested parkland along the river valley, visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes. Explore a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that time and streets detailing each era from 1885 to 1920. Check out the Ferris wheel, theatre, games, and so much more!

Where: 7000 143rd Street NW, Edmonton

When: May 21- September 18, Wednesday- Sunday (and holiday Mondays)

Cost: $21-$26, tickets can be found here

What: The Nature Connects exhibit at the Edmonton Valley Zoo offers some stunning sculptures made entirely out of the classic toys by acclaimed artist Sean Kenney. It’s been wowing audiences at botanical gardens, zoos, arboretums, and science centers around the world since 2012, so you don’t want to miss out on this!

When: May 7 to September 4

Where: 13315 Buena Vista Road (Edmonton Valley Zoo)

Cost: $15.95 for general admission

What: It’s finally nice enough to get out and enjoy the outdoors in Edmonton and why not work up a sweat after work by running some stairs? We are so lucky to have various spots to run them, so let’s get to work!

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta, and check out the new exhibit Tiffany Shaw: Edmonton River Valley. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished too!

When: Wednesday to Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm, Thursdays are 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14, purchase online

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections from its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you. It’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton this spring; a new exhibit called “Drive: Reimagining the Ride” has just opened, too.

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10-$21; tickets can be found here

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or just relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40-$54; tickets can be found here

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience. In addition, the new exhibit, Signs of Spring: Year of the Garden, will surely get you in the spring mindset.

When: Open year-round

Time: From Monday to Tuesday, 10 am to 5 pm, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 am to 9 pm, Friday, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $7.75-$14.95, purchase online

What: Get into some gaming at the Rec Room in either South Edmonton Common or West Edmonton Mall; it’s perfect for post-work stress relief. If you are feeling adventurous, try out axe throwing, bowling, or some simulators. Have a little fun this weekend. You deserve it!

When: Hours vary for each location

Where: 1725 99th Street NW Edmonton, Unit 2065, 8882 170th Street NW Edmonton

Cost: Varies for gaming, axe throwing, bowling.