Downtown Edmonton is being filled with WICKED art pieces this week

Many Edmontonians are gathering downtown for the Battle of Alberta and now you gotta check out some new art pieces popping up this week.

Downtown Spark is back for another year, bringing with it three unique art installations that will be placed throughout the downtown core starting May 26 and running until June 5.

URBAN JUNGLE

Vigenttes

Where: Alex Decoteau Park, 10230 105th Street, Edmonton, AB

TENTACLES

Designs In The Air

Where: Enbridge Centre, 10175 101st Street NW (Rice Howard Way), Edmonton, AB

CHOMPER

Designs In The Air

Where: Yellowhead Brewery, 10229 105th Street NW, Edmonton, AB

Designs in Air is a UK-based design firm that creates artistic inflatable sculptures and spectacular installations that have been featured at major events and exhibitions around the world.

Third Space Design Group is an Edmonton-based multidisciplinary design and public art firm.

If the dazzling art pieces aren’t enough for you, Downtown Spark events are being held which include a Bark and Brew on May 28, Alex Decoteau park events from May 26 to June 5, and a block party on June 4.