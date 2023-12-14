12 fantastic things to do this weekend in Edmonton: December 15 to 17

We made it to the final weekend before the holidays in Edmonton, and it’s looking like a fantastic weekend to get out and enjoy everything happening around the city.

Just don’t forget to get your Christmas shopping done.

From a trip to one of many fantastic holiday markets to a holiday high tea and an evening admiring millions of Christmas lights, here are 12 things to do in Edmonton this weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Wedding Venue (@lastmodernevents)

What: Celebrate the season with a holiday-themed high tea! Sip on artisan loose-leaf teas, savour a delightful set menu of scones, finger sandwiches, and pastries, and add a touch of sparkle with optional mimosas and Blueberry Buzz Tea from SIP Liquor Market.

When: December 16 and 17

Where: LAST Modern Event Venue – 10242 106th Street NW

Tickets: $68.25 per person

You might also like: Over 70 decked-out Jeeps paraded through Edmonton and it's so festive

Oilers should end the Connor Brown experiment

Alberta just broke heat records and Christmas is less than two weeks away

View this post on Instagram A post shared by St. Albert Farmers Market (@stalbertfarmersmarket)

What: Check out the St. Albert Christmas Market, where up to 10,000 people visit every Saturday to get in the festive spirit and pick up unique gifts! It’s the last weekend to pay a visit!

When: Open 10 am to 3 pm on December 16

Where: 101 Riel Drive, St. Albert

What: This market boasts some of the finest local Indigenous artists, entrepreneurs, and live entertainment. With more than 75 Indigenous vendors and artists, you won’t want to miss out on this incredible event! Plus, there are free prize draws!

When: December 16 and 17

Where: Edmonton Downtown Farmer’s Market — 10305 97th Street

Cost: Free

What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this December at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch will be on the bargain big screen. A full list of screening times and films is available on the official Cineplex website.

When: Saturday, December 16

Where: Various Cineplex locations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Valley Zoo (@edmontonvalleyzoo)

What: Visit the Edmonton Valley Zoo this holiday season to enjoy all your favourite animals surrounded by festive light displays at the Zoominescence Festival of Light.

Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo – 13315 Buena Vista Road, Edmonton

When: On until January 4, 2024

Tickets: $15.95 adult admission

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glow Edmonton (@glow_edmonton)

What: Are you ready to be dazzled by a million Christmas lights, including a light tunnel and a visit from Santa Claus himself? The dates for the Glow Christmas Festival at the Edmonton Expo Centre are out, and it’s shaping up to be one of the largest indoor holiday festivals of the season. Tickets sell out fast, so grab them as soon as you can!

When: On until January 1, 2024

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

Tickets: $21.69 to $28.21; tickets can be found here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YEG Candy Cane Lane (@yegcandycanelane)

What: Candy Cane Lane has become one of Edmonton’s must-see events of the holidays and has become a staple over its more than 50-year history. Check it out from your vehicle or walk along the sidewalks and admire each home’s decadent displays.

When: Early December

Where: 148th Street from 99th to 92nd Avenue

Tickets: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Oilers (@edmontonoilers)

What: The Edmonton Oilers are on an extra-hot win streak right now, and they’re playing the Florida Panthers at home this Saturday. Don’t wait to grab your tickets!

When: December 16 at 8 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: Get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Citadel | Edmonton Theatre (@citadeltheatreyeg)

What: A staple of the holiday season for many, A Christmas Carol is back at the Citadel Theatre. Based on the Charles Dickens classic, it’s the perfect way to ring in the holiday season this weekend in Edmonton.

When: On until December 23

Where: Citadel Theatre — 9828 101A Avenue

Tickets: Start at $80.25; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Christmas Market (@yegxmasmarket)



What: Returning for its fifth year, the Edmonton Christmas Market is three weeks of market venues with local Alberta vendors, light displays, culinary experiences, roving performances, live theatre, family-friendly workshops, tasty treats, horse-drawn wagon rides, and a healthy dollop of holiday cheer! It’s the final weekend to check it out!

When: On until December 17

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Tickets: Get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Borealis Lights (@borealis.lights)

What: Borealis Lights in St. Albert is a Christmas drive-through light display in the Kinsmen RV Park. The display promises more than 800,000 twinkling holiday lights, with plenty of light displays and, of course, a drive-through holiday tunnel that you, your friends, and your family will marvel at. It’s a prime thing to do this weekend in Edmonton!

When: On until January 7, 2024

Where: St. Albert Kinsmen RV Park – 47 Riel Drive, St. Albert

Tickets: $25 for a standard vehicle ticket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market (@strathconamarket)

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the incredible markets Edmonton is home to, including the Downtown Farmers’ Market! Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.

When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm

Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW