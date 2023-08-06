11 amazing things to do in Edmonton this week: August 7 to 11

With Heritage Festival winding down and Folk Festival ramping up, it’s looking like a fantastic week here in Edmonton.

Apart from these two festivals, check out nine other incredible things to do in the city this week:

What: Catch the final day of the Edmonton Heritage Festival on Monday, a three-day event to sample delicious food, see creative performances, and celebrate Canada’s multiculturalism. Enjoy the tastes, sights, and sounds from over 60 countries at 50 outdoor pavilions.

Where: Borden Park

When: August 5 to 7

Tickets: Free admission

What: For nearly 40 years, this festival has provided a platform to celebrate Caribbean culture. Take in all of the incredible music, art, cuisine, and carnival culture at this three-day extravaganza.

Where: Downtown Edmonton and Churchill Square

When: August 11 to 13

What: Sit down at a picnic table or bring a lawn chair and take in a movie at Century Mile! In addition to the free film, enjoy hot dogs, drinks, popcorn, and Sipps Soda Shoppe. This summer’s film will be Minions: Rise of Gru.

When: August 9 at 7 pm

Where: 4711 Airport Perimeter Road, Nisku

Cost: Free

What: This Thursday, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its eighth annual Street Car event, and tickets are already selling quickly.

When: Every Thursday until October 26, 2023

Where: 9910 109th Street

Cost: $59.77; buy tickets here

What: Each Wednesday from 4 until 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s a ton of fun, and you never know what you may learn!

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street

When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm

Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here

What: Hit the hill at Gallagher Park for four days of incredible music, food, and atmosphere during the Edmonton Folk Music Festival. Nothing beats that city view on those summer nights, and we’re so excited about this festival lineup.

Where: Gallagher Park — 10115 97A Avenue

When: August 10 to 13

Tickets: Get them here

What: The third Alberta Avenue Night Market takes place July 24 and 25. Each family-friendly and inclusive market offers different vendors, entertainment, and community partners to check out. There will be tons of vendors to grab a bite to eat, explore local spots, and sit and relax with friends.

When: August 11 from 6 to 10 pm

Where: Battista’s Calzone — 11745 84th Street

Cost: Free

What: The Edmonton Elks are still looking for a win in the 2023 season, and they will face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday. Whether they win or lose, this is one game you won’t want to miss.

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

When: August 10 at 7 pm

Cost: Start at $20.50; tickets here

What: The Edmonton Corn Maze is finally open for the season! For more than two decades, the maze has been a staple in the area for some fun during the later months of summer and into the heart of fall.

When: July 26 to October 22

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Tickets: Tickets can be found here.

What: You can immerse yourself in a massive and frightening outdoor escape room this summer at Fort Edmonton Park. Where Dark Things Dwell is the newest interactive experience where you and three others must search for clues and solve puzzles in order to lift an ancient curse that has driven the villagers of Edmonton to madness. Games occur at night with masked live actors in the shadowy confines of the park’s historic buildings.

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

When: July 6 to September 24, Thursday to Sunday evenings

Cost: $30 each; get them here

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here