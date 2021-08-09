Check out this massive new mural just outside of Edmonton

A brand new Instagrammable spot has popped up just west of Edmonton, with a new mural being unveiled in Spruce Grove.

The mural, titled “A Charm” is at the Cumbria Centre, located at 93 McLeod Avenue.

The piece was done by Lacey Jane Wilburn and Layla Folkmann and features two hummingbirds.

A second mural is also in the works for Spruce Grove this summer, with the city announcing the plans on its Instagram.

It will be painted on a building at the intersection of King Street and McLeod Avenue.

So there you have it. Head out to Spruce Grove and take some photos in front of the gorgeous, vibrant hummingbird mural. It’s perfect for the gram.

Spruce Grove Hummingbird Mural

Address: 93 McLeod Avenue, Spruce Grove