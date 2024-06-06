Real EstateUrbanizedEdmonton Homes

10 most expensive homes currently for sale in Edmonton

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Jun 6 2024, 7:47 pm
10 most expensive homes currently for sale in Edmonton
Debbie Ashcroft/CIR Realty │ David Higgs

Do you have a cool $7 million burning a hole in your pocket? Congratulations, you can afford Edmonton’s most expensive home currently listed on the market.

Here are the 10 most expensive houses currently for sale in Edmonton, from a stunning lakefront property to a mansion previously occupied by an Edmonton Oiler.

10. 9020 Valleyview Drive NW

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Zoocasa

  • Asking price: $3,795,000
  • Five-bedroom, four-bathroom home
  • 5,273 square feet

9. 15625 Whitemud Road NW

Debbie Ashcroft/CIR Realty

  • Asking price: $3,989,000
  • Seven-bedroom, five-bathroom home
  • 5,273 square feet

8. 9213 97th Street NW

Mansion that a former Oiler lived in just saw a MASSIVE $1.7M price drop

David Higgs

  • Asking price: $3,995,000
  • Seven-bedroom, six-bathroom house
  • 4,203 square feet

7. 116 Windermere Drive NW

David Chan/Netmore4u Realty Inc.

  • Asking price: $4,100,000
  • Four-bedroom, six-bathroom home
  • 5,059 square feet

6. 8602 Saskatchewan Drive NW

A Look Inside: Edmonton River Valley mansion with a nanny room for $4.8M (PHOTOS)

Zoocasa

  • Asking price: $4,300,000
  • Six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house
  • 4,687 square feet

5. 99 Westbrook Drive NW

This dreamy $4.7M Edmonton mansion has a backyard filled with ravine views

Re/Max Elite

  • Asking price: $4,688,000
  • Five-bedroom, seven-bathroom house
  • 9,280 square feet

4.#14 3466 Keswick Boulevard SW

Ryan B. Debler/Rimrock Real Estate

  • Asking price: $4,699,000
  • Six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house
  • 9,280 square feet

3. 9616 Riverside Drive NW

most expensive edmonton

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Zoocasa

  • Asking price: $4,895,000
  • Four-bedroom, five-bathroom house
  • 4,603 square feet

2. 19103 Ellerslie Road SW

Ryan B. Debler/Rimrock Real Estate

  • Asking price: $5,499,900
  • Five-bedroom, six-bathroom house
  • 5,186 square feet

1. 1730 Ellerslie Road SW

Kevin Weitzel

  • Asking price: $7,000,000
  • Four-bedroom, three-bathroom house
  • 2,180 square feet

So, there you have it! Those are the 10 most expensive homes on the market right now in Edmonton. While they may be a little out of our budget, they sure are fun to look at!

Which one of these homes would you want to buy? Let us know in the comments.

GET MORE EDMONTON NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Allison StephenAllison Stephen
+ Real Estate
+ Urbanized
+ Edmonton Homes

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop