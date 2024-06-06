10 most expensive homes currently for sale in Edmonton

Do you have a cool $7 million burning a hole in your pocket? Congratulations, you can afford Edmonton’s most expensive home currently listed on the market.

Here are the 10 most expensive houses currently for sale in Edmonton, from a stunning lakefront property to a mansion previously occupied by an Edmonton Oiler.

Asking price: $3,795,000

Five-bedroom, four-bathroom home

5,273 square feet

Asking price: $3,989,000

Seven-bedroom, five-bathroom home

5,273 square feet

Asking price: $3,995,000

Seven-bedroom, six-bathroom house

4,203 square feet

Asking price: $4,100,000

Four-bedroom, six-bathroom home

5,059 square feet

Asking price: $4,300,000

Six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house

4,687 square feet

Asking price: $4,688,000

Five-bedroom, seven-bathroom house

9,280 square feet

Asking price: $4,699,000

Six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house

9,280 square feet

Asking price: $4,895,000

Four-bedroom, five-bathroom house

4,603 square feet

Asking price: $5,499,900

Five-bedroom, six-bathroom house

5,186 square feet

Asking price: $7,000,000

Four-bedroom, three-bathroom house

2,180 square feet

So, there you have it! Those are the 10 most expensive homes on the market right now in Edmonton. While they may be a little out of our budget, they sure are fun to look at!