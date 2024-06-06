10 most expensive homes currently for sale in Edmonton
Jun 6 2024, 7:47 pm
Do you have a cool $7 million burning a hole in your pocket? Congratulations, you can afford Edmonton’s most expensive home currently listed on the market.
10. 9020 Valleyview Drive NW
- Asking price: $3,795,000
- Five-bedroom, four-bathroom home
- 5,273 square feet
9. 15625 Whitemud Road NW
- Asking price: $3,989,000
- Seven-bedroom, five-bathroom home
- 5,273 square feet
8. 9213 97th Street NW
- Asking price: $3,995,000
- Seven-bedroom, six-bathroom house
- 4,203 square feet
7. 116 Windermere Drive NW
- Asking price: $4,100,000
- Four-bedroom, six-bathroom home
- 5,059 square feet
6. 8602 Saskatchewan Drive NW
- Asking price: $4,300,000
- Six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house
- 4,687 square feet
5. 99 Westbrook Drive NW
- Asking price: $4,688,000
- Five-bedroom, seven-bathroom house
- 9,280 square feet
4.#14 3466 Keswick Boulevard SW
- Asking price: $4,699,000
- Six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house
- 9,280 square feet
3. 9616 Riverside Drive NW
- Asking price: $4,895,000
- Four-bedroom, five-bathroom house
- 4,603 square feet
2. 19103 Ellerslie Road SW
- Asking price: $5,499,900
- Five-bedroom, six-bathroom house
- 5,186 square feet
1. 1730 Ellerslie Road SW
- Asking price: $7,000,000
- Four-bedroom, three-bathroom house
- 2,180 square feet
So, there you have it! Those are the 10 most expensive homes on the market right now in Edmonton. While they may be a little out of our budget, they sure are fun to look at!
Which one of these homes would you want to buy? Let us know in the comments.