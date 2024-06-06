Oilers Stanley Cup Final tickets are going for bonkers prices

No one expects Stanley Cup Final tickets to be cheap, but Edmonton Oilers fans can’t believe just how expensive they are.

The Oilers are guaranteed two home games for their upcoming series versus the Florida Panthers. Game 3 will take place at Rogers Place on Thursday, June 13, while Game 4 will be played on Saturday, June 15. Should the series go past five games, Game 6 will also be at Rogers Place on Friday, June 21.

Tickets went on sale yesterday at noon MT, and to no surprise, sold out in a matter of minutes. Now, all that’s left are resale tickets, and they are not exactly affordable.

The cheapest tickets for Game 3, the first game of the series at Rogers Place, are currently listed on Ticketmaster for $1,310.98. Plenty in the lower bowl are going for over $2,000.

They only go up further from there, as the cheapest tickets available for Game 4 are currently listed at $1,652. As if those weren’t already expensive enough, the lowest price available to get into Game 6 is a whopping $2,594.82. There are some available in the lower bowl for that outing going for as much as $11,800.

More like a mortgage payment per ticket or slightly more. — Reggie – bring on the Stars ! #let’s go oilers (@regwald) June 6, 2024

@EdmontonOilers @Ticketmaster @OilersNation what a shame 🤮 selling tickets at 5x the prices to make a quick buck! Greasy as it gets! Imagine young kids or lifetime Oilers fans getting the opportunity to enjoy a piece of history! Instead people with money taking advantage 👎 sad! pic.twitter.com/pO6cz4HoIq — Dayn Opel (@rodneytherat69) June 5, 2024

It’s really too bad that they don’t put a cap on resale prices. — Greg Ellis (@greg_ellis) June 6, 2024

I was willing to spend 700-900 for tickets but 2k not a chance which suck I was really hoping to take my dad to a game 🙁 — Oilers are back (@Jacob29_97) June 5, 2024

This was way more than I was even imagining. Holy FUCK 🤯 I just looked out of curiosity and nearly had a heart attack pic.twitter.com/uSxBYCz7EL — x – Taryn 🦊 (@tarynor) June 5, 2024

Yep. Brutal. 100k for a suite — Jed Roberts (@jedrock43) June 5, 2024

Need a loan for that 🤣 — joey (@tailgate1234) June 5, 2024

Hope nobody gives in and pays for this — Kevin Inacio (@KevinInacio) June 5, 2024

Buying tickets to charge double for resale you all should be ashamed. pic.twitter.com/SkNfsAgOM5 — 🐐 Hyman18 (@oilersZH18) June 6, 2024

With Game 3 still one week away, these prices may drop in the coming days, though they are still far more expensive than Oilers fans were hoping to see. It goes to show not only how popular hockey is in Canada, but how excited fans in Edmonton are to watch their team play in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 18 years.