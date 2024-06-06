SportsHockeyOilers

Oilers Stanley Cup Final tickets are going for bonkers prices

Colton Pankiw
Jun 6 2024, 6:04 pm
Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports

No one expects Stanley Cup Final tickets to be cheap, but Edmonton Oilers fans can’t believe just how expensive they are.

The Oilers are guaranteed two home games for their upcoming series versus the Florida Panthers. Game 3 will take place at Rogers Place on Thursday, June 13, while Game 4 will be played on Saturday, June 15. Should the series go past five games, Game 6 will also be at Rogers Place on Friday, June 21.

Tickets went on sale yesterday at noon MT, and to no surprise, sold out in a matter of minutes. Now, all that’s left are resale tickets, and they are not exactly affordable.

The cheapest tickets for Game 3, the first game of the series at Rogers Place, are currently listed on Ticketmaster for $1,310.98. Plenty in the lower bowl are going for over $2,000.

They only go up further from there, as the cheapest tickets available for Game 4 are currently listed at $1,652. As if those weren’t already expensive enough, the lowest price available to get into Game 6 is a whopping $2,594.82. There are some available in the lower bowl for that outing going for as much as $11,800.

With Game 3 still one week away, these prices may drop in the coming days, though they are still far more expensive than Oilers fans were hoping to see. It goes to show not only how popular hockey is in Canada, but how excited fans in Edmonton are to watch their team play in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 18 years.

