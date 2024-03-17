Several years ago, a questionable health ad by the Yukon government went viral, and now it seems they’re back at it.

In a video posted on her TikTok channel @up.my.alli, Alli explained that she’s a nurse in the Yukon and goes to share the 2016 government campaign to promote vitamin D. Unfortunately, the ads went viral for the wrong reasons.

Above a photo of three women with a baby are the words, “We all need the D. Even me!”

The ad states, “Yukoners need vitamin D at every stage of life, year-round. It is difficult to get enough vitamin D through food alone. You take a vitamin D supplement or a multivitamin with vitamin D in it. How do you do the D?”

What follows is a series of ads that soon went viral, prompting Alli to ask, “Is the Yukon government okay?”

Watch the video below:

The unintentionally hilarious ad was even featured in an episode of Jimmy Kimmel, who states, “I had no idea; apparently, the D is a slang term for a certain part of the male anatomy.”

“It could’ve been worse — they could’ve abbreviated vitamin, it could’ve been VD,” quipped Kimmel. “They removed all the ads from the website.”

Fast forward to the present, and it turns out that syphilis is on the rise in the Yukon, prompting the government of Yukon to urge people to get tested.

Alli shares a photo of a poster featuring a taco with the slogan, “Let’s taco ’bout testing!”

“That one’s pretty tame,” she said.

But the next one’s a little more interesting.

Above an image of an eggplant are the words, “Get a simple prick, and have a healthy…”

Rhymes with…?

“I can’t tell if this is brilliant, creative, or inappropriate. Or all three,” states Alli.