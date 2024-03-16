“Their unilateral decision to withhold funds is both unwarranted and unacceptable,” he said.

In an email to Daily Hive, a Flair spokesperson said that Peoples Trust is withholding the $25 million due to a dispute with PSiGate, an electronic payment processing company.

According to the spokesperson, Peoples Trust insists that its actions are “necessary to safeguard their interests in response to the dispute.”

“Despite Flair’s attempts to negotiate, Peoples Trust has consistently changed terms and conditions, prompting Flair to pursue legal action,” the email states.

As a result, Flair has started legal proceedings and filed a Notice of Application to help solve the matter.

So, what does this mean for customers?

According to Flair, they’re now using another payment processing system to avoid disruptions to travellers.

“We want to assure our valued customers that Flair will continue providing reliable, dependable, and affordable travel options,” they stated.

It’s not the only issue Flair has been dealing with regarding finances.

The company recently had an issue processing payroll and said it was because of the company that handles these payments. However, the problem was identified and fixed, and the funds were released to their employees.

“We have notified our employees of the correction and ensure that they can keep providing Canadians with the highest standard of service and support,” they said. “We apologize to our employees for the stress and inconvenience that this has caused.”