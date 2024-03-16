It’s not fashion week without Balenciaga stirring up controversy — this time, it’s an accessory inspired by a common office stationery item.

On March 5, High Snob Society shared videos on TikTok of the latest Balenciaga accessories from Paris Fashion Week. Some items included futuristic eyewear, but one particular bracelet has sparked debate.

“Would you wear this?” asks the video’s caption. The video shows what looks like a large roll of clear tape that’s apparently meant to be worn as a bracelet. Inside the roll are the words “Balenciaga Adhesive, Made in France.”

The clip has now gone viral with nearly 12 million views. Watch the video below:

It’s certainly in keeping with the current collection’s theme, which saw models wearing clothes wrapped in clear tape.

But the outfits haven’t stirred as much interest as much as the bracelet, which the South China Morning Post reports is expected to be released in three sizes: small, medium, and large.

Netizens clearly had a lot to say about this controversial new accessory, especially since owning one will likely cost you around US$3,300 (C$4,451).

“Balenciaga is a social experiment of selling rich people senseless stuff,” wrote one commenter.

Another quipped, “I just bought one, but it’s a small indie brand called Scotch.”

“Rich people want to feel poor so bad,” stated one viewer.

Self-described “anti-influencer,” Shabaz Ali says, “I know some povvos out there might be thinking, ‘What a stupid idea.’ But it has a reason, meaning, purpose, innovation. Balenciaga would like you to create your own styling: two garments taped together in a style you want.”

It’s not the first time the luxury brand gained attention for its adhesive tape.

In 2022, Kim Kardashian made a statement at the Balenciaga Fashion Week show in Paris when she showed up in an outfit covered in yellow Balenciaga tape. Even her Balenciaga bag was covered in matching tape.

Getting ready for @BALENCIAGA pic.twitter.com/50pX10QvO0 — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) March 6, 2022

Don’t have $4,000 to spare but still want to look on-trend?

If you’re not super brand-conscious, Staples is currently selling a six-pack of clear packaging tape for just $29.99.

Do you think this trend will stick? Let us know in the comments.