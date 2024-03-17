An extremely fortunate Canadian lottery player will be waking up to the happy news after winning a big Lotto 6/49 prize.

The draw took place on Saturday, March 16, and the Gold Ball prize was worth $14 million. No one won the top prize, but someone did win the White Ball prize after matching the winning numbers 51755044-01. According to PlayNow, the lucky winner purchased the ticket in Ontario.

The winning numbers for the Lotto 6/49 Classic Draw are 12, 27, 32, 38, 39, 41, and bonus number 42. Unfortunately, no one won the top prize worth $5 million or the second prize worth $265,984.10.

However, someone in Victoria, BC, did win the Lotto 6/49 Classic Draw Extra prize worth $500,000 after matching the winning numbers 27, 36, 62, and 98. Another lucky winner in Ontario will also take home an Encore prize worth $1 million after matching the number 5486851.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is set to take place on Wednesday, March 20, and the Gold Ball prize is now worth $16 million.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.