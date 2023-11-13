"The Price is Right" contestant loses trip to Canadian suburb after he overestimates its value

How much do you think a trip to New Westminster, BC, would be valued?

One The Price is Right contestant thinks it would apparently cost at least four months’ worth of rent in Canada.

A viewer from BC was so amused that a trip to the humble riverside city was a prize on the iconic game show that he shared a clip of the segment on X.

“OMFG Price is Right giving away a trip to New Westminster!” posted Andrew, or @adfvbricks, on X. It has garnered over 30,000 views.

In the segment, the contestant — whose name is Phillip, according to his name tag — has to play the balance game to win “an amazing trip to beautiful Canada.”

The announcer says Phillip and a guest will be flown into Vancouver from Los Angeles and then driven to New Westminster for a six-night stay at the Inn at the Quay.

“Take in scenic water and boardwalk views at this boutique hotel located nearby popular art spaces, shops, and restaurants,” the announcer said.

And of course, daily breakfast is included.

Phillip had to place bags of money with monetary values of $280, $1,000, $4,000 and $7,000 on the scale to hopefully balance out the actual price of the New Westminster prize.

He placed the $1,000, $7,000 and $280 bags on the scale, guessing that the total price of the trip would be $8,280.

Both the contestant and host Drew Carey were shocked by the actual value.

“What?! What?! That’s it?” said Carey, as both he and Phillip bent over to look at the real price in disbelief. “That’s way less than I thought it was going to be.”

As it turns out, a trip to New Westminster is priced at just $5,280.

“We haven’t had a $5,000 trip in a while,” Carey quipped as he shook Phillip’s hand.

Since Phillip thought so highly of the BC city, Andrew thinks he should still get that trip.

“He lost, time to find him and give him an experience!” the viewer posted on X, tagging the City of New Westminster and its tourism board.

@New_Westminster @TourismNewWest He lost, time to find him and give him an experience! — Andrew (@adfvbricks) November 13, 2023

However, many in Andrew’s replies think Phillip ultimately dodged a bullet.

